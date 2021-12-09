The 10 saddest horror movies, ranked

Horror movies, in general, are only meant to scare. It’s their modus operandi, but that doesn’t mean a horror movie can stay there. They can make you laugh (like Evil dead 2), or be action packed, like Aliens. In fact, the best horror movies often cover the whole gamut of emotions.

One of those emotions is sadness. Makes sense, as cast members are often killed by masked maniacs or vengeful ghosts. Disturbing horror movies are often a subgenre of psychological horrors. Sometimes it’s the ones you least expect that make you really sad.

10 Silent Hill addresses weighty issues

There aren’t many good movies about video games. Most of the decent ones are not highly praised. But silent Hill, 2006, directed by Christophe Gans, of The Brotherhood of the Wolf, is one of the few (if not the only) video game film that is solidly good. Silent Hill She was praised for her photography, which perfectly captures the morbid beauty and iconography of the games. TheSilent Hill’s main story follows a cult that tortures and murders an innocent girl. Tragedy permeates the town and its inhabitants, which makes Silent Hill be distressing and lead to a horrible but cathartic climax.

9 A quiet place is full of emotions

After his directorial debut in the feature film The Hollar, John Krasinski (who played Jim in The Office) tried his luck in the horror direction with the smash hit A Quiet Place . A place Quiet starred Krasinski and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt. Set in a post-apocalyptic world besieged by aliens who attack at the slightest noise, A place quiet follow a family that is just trying to survive. This family is still reeling from the tragic death of Lee’s youngest son, a death that his eldest daughter (Millicent Simmonds) believes was his fault.

Although A peaceful place It is apparently a work of horror science fiction, it is also a family drama about the devastating sacrifices that sometimes have to be made to keep that family safe.

8 The fly sympathizes with the monster

The David Cronenberg’s 1986 sci-fi horror film, The fly , starred Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis. The 1986 version is a remake of the 1958 cult classic of the same name starring Vincent Price. The fly follows genius scientist Seth Brundle (Goldblum), who strikes up an affair with reporter Veronica as he works on a revolutionary teleportation device. Things go awry when he accidentally merges with a fly during a test, and the fly teleports with him. Brundle then begins to transform into a grotesque half-man / half-fly hybrid monster, and things come to a head when Brundle goes too insane. At the end of The fly, Quaife has to tragically kill him for love.

7 mom shows that show the best – and worst – of motherhood

The 2013 horror movie Mother it was directed by Andy Muschietti(IT Parts 1 and 2) and executive produced by Guillermo del Toro. Mother follows two wild girls who live in the forest and are adopted by a childless couple. However, unbeknownst to the couple, the girls were raised by a malevolent ghostly entity (the titular “Mama”) who wants the girls back. In the background, Mother It is about the bond between mother and child and shows how that bond can be a beautiful and loving connection, or one that can become toxic and destructive. Mother it finally leads to a bittersweet and tragic climax.

6 The Babadook is a metaphor for overcoming

The Babadookby director Jennifer Kent is about Amelia, an overwhelmed and overworked single mother. Amelia struggles to raise her troublesome neurodivergent son Sam (played by Noah Wiseman) while maintaining her sanity. The Babadook shows Sam obsessed with a storybook called Mister Babadook, which is about the titular ghoul in a top hat torturing his victims from the shadows.

As The Babadook continues, Amelia begins to believe in the story of Mr. Babadook and also believes that he wants to hurt her and Sam. However, the Babadook becomes a metaphor for mental illness. In the end, it’s not about killing or banishing the Babadook, but about learning to live and deal with it.

5 Others face trauma and denial

The atmospheric gothic ghost story of 2001, Los Others , starred Nicole Kidman and was a surprise hit at the time. The Others is set right after WWII and follows an overprotective mother who lives in a large mansion with two children who cannot go out into the sunlight. As time passes, Kidman’s character becomes convinced that the house is haunted and becomes even more protective of his photosensitive children, causing a rift between them. In a devastating twist, the children discover the truth about their mother and her unfortunate circumstances, which is absolutely heartbreaking.

4 The Devil’s Backbone is about the ghosts of fascism

The Guillermo del Toro’s tragic story The Orphanage centers on the spiritual ghosts, as well as the lingering ghosts of fascism. The Orphanage It delves into the pain and destruction caused by the fascists, similar to those of the nascent Franco regime of the late 1930s. Orphanage follows a boy named Carlos, who is taken in to an orphanage after his father’s death in the Spanish Civil War. Carlos is visited by the ghost of a child, a victim of the struggle between the loyalists and the fascist nationalists. The ghost ends up being a reminder of the innocent victims killed by fascism, in all its forms.

3 Frankenstein’s monster is misunderstood to the end

Universal’s classic monster movie from 1931, Frankenstein , is based on the classic horror novel of the same name by author Mary Shelley. Frankenstein focuses on a scientist, Dr. Frankenstein, who tries to create a new life by reanimating a corpse, that is, by sewing different parts of the body. On Frankenstein, the doctor’s monster is played by legendary horror icon Boris Karloff, wearing makeup artist Jack Pierce’s classic flat-head prosthetics. As in the novel, the monster just wants to be understood and be part of humanity. But due to the persecution of all those around him (in addition to not being aware of his own strength), the monster tragically dies in a fire.

2 The mist has an unexpected ending

The fog , by Frank Darabont , Based on the novel by Stephen King, it is a great movie of contained lovecraftian monsters. The fog follows the protagonist, David Drayton (played by Thomas Jane), as he and his family get stuck in a grocery store with other townspeople (including the vile Christian fanatic played by Marcia Gay Harden). When the fog covers the town, it brings with it large tentacled creatures that begin to kill the citizens one by one.

Eventually, Drayton and his family, as well as a couple of villagers, manage to escape. All hope seems to have been lost, and Drayton attempts to make the ultimate sacrifice by killing everyone (except himself) to save them from being killed by the monster. Unfortunately, the fact prevails that the military are capable of subduing creatures, rendering their actions ultimately (and tragically) void.

1 The train to Busan brings tears

The Korean Zombie Movie Train To Busan It is one of the best zombie movies ever made. It’s scary, exciting, action-packed, and best of all, emotional. Train To Busan follows Seo Seok-woo (Gong Yoo), an eternally overworked fund manager, as he and his young daughter, played by Kim Su-an, try to survive in a world suddenly ravaged by zombies. What follows is a heartbreaking adventure filled with chaos, scathing social satire, and finally bittersweet tragedy. Worth seeing Train To Busan, but the ending is more devastating than a zombie bite.