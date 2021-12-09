Telegram updates: will not allow screenshots and anonymous messages can be sent

Telegram added several options that will give greater security and privacy to its users (Photo: Telegram)

Telegram returned to pamper its users with new security updates It will help them prevent other users from saving their group and channel content, delete messages for specific periods of time, manage connected devices, and post anonymously in public groups, among others.

With these novelties the Telegram users they will have a better management of their privacy and information that they share in groups and channels, leaving end-to-end encryption basic and simple. Below we will tell you about the new updates in detail.

This update is helping creators to protect their posts on Telegram, ensuring that it is available only to their audience, avoiding taking screenshots and limiting the ability to save files shared.

“Group and channel owners who want to keep their content available to members only can restrict message forwarding from their chat, which also avoids screen captures and limits the ability to save the multimedia of the publications “.

To change the ability for users to forward messages, open the info page. group / channel & gt; Group / Channel Type & gt; Restrict saving content.

The platform messaging and calls wants its users to have complete control over their fingerprint, therefore, now allows them to delete any message whenever you want. That is, an entire chat history of a specific day or period of time can be emptied in any chat between two people.

To open the calendar, touch the date bar that appears when you slide into the chat and then choose which days you want to delete.

Although this option is for chats between two users, it is possible to configure the message self-deletion in any chat for a day, week or even month after sent.

Unlike other messaging platforms, it is possible to use Telegram on many devices at the same time. “The menu Devices helps you control where you are logged into your account. We added a new button to link a desktop device quickly and an option to log out automatically on inactive devices after a while ”.

In groups and public channels people will be able to remain anonymous during conversations in communities of thousands of members. Since the topics that can be found range from politics to entertainment, he has added the option to appear as a channel instead of a private profile.

To change, you must touch the profile photo next to the keyboard and choose one of the channels you have created. When you publish it that way, the personal account will not be seen.

Some mobile devices will be offered the option to receive a call from Telegram and then enter several digits of the phone number you called, instead of receiving codes through text messages.

If when requesting join a group An administrator responds to the user directly, he will be able to see at the top of the chat of which community it is who is sending him a message.

Since September Telegram presented 8 topics that can be established for chats between two users and are now available to all who have Android (iOS already had it). They also arrive with redesigned settings and each theme has its day and night mode, animated backgrounds and bubbles of messages with gradient.

Like all themes, you can customize these designs and change the colors or change the pattern. For more options and custom settings, tap “Browse Themes” to edit and share your creations.

He also added other novelties which for the moment will only apply to iOS users, which are: text recognition, which will allow you to quickly select, copy and search the text within an image without having to transcribe. Give him message format like putting bold, italics or links. Finally, he redesigned the contact format.

It should be noted that WhatsApp its direct competition will have some updates in 2022, which are still behind those that Telegram has just launched, all already fully available in its latest update.

