Teacher subscribes to OnlyFans of his former student – Noticieros Televisa

The model and influencer Richelle knupper revealed that his high school teacher subscribed to his account OnlyFans, a situation that “made her feel very uncomfortable.”

Through a video on TikTok, the 22-year-old narrated that one of her teachers subscribed to her account OnlyFans, a platform where she usually broadcasts adult content, and sent him a message that she qualified as inappropriate.

Knupper wrote that her former teacher taught her when she was a minor, so she felt uncomfortable when she saw that he was one of her subscribers and more so when he sent her a message that she described as inappropriate.

“This makes me very uncomfortable. After a former high school teacher subscribed to my Only Fans and told me, he always knew you were special. “

Although he did not reveal the identity of the educator to “not cause problems”, his story became so viral on various platforms that it is likely that the authorities of that school are already aware of what happened.

What happened has divided opinions on social networks, because while one sector shows its support and assures that it was harassed, others criticize it for complaining that someone subscribes to see the content that it offers through this platform.

Who is Richelle Knupper?

Also known as Rare Knupps, Richelle is a famous content creator on TikTok and Instagram, as well as a modeling career.

She had previously become immersed in another scandal, when she denounced an agency where they forced her to change her diet to look slimmer. This accusation caused his career on the big catwalks to be interrupted, so he took advantage of social networks to document his mental and physical health.