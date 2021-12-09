Tampico takes a minimal advantage over Dorados in the first leg

Tampico took advantage in the first leg of the Expansion League semifinals by defeating Dorados de Sinaloa 1-0

MEXICO — Tampico Madero won 1-0 in the first leg semifinal of the Expansion League against the Dorados of Sinaloa. With a score from Eduardo Pérez, Jaiba Brava hit the leader of the tournament and now has a minimal advantage for the return leg of the Expansion League semifinals.

The Tampiqueño cadre, directed by Gerardo EspinozaHe came out bossy at home and gave his people a sample of the collective game they have. They even canceled two goals due to advanced positions, but they put the Sinaloan team in predicament.

Tampico had a minimal advantage in the first leg against Dorados. Imago 7

The Great Fish, commanded by Rafael ‘Chiquis’ Garcia, could not echo its great place in the general table in the regular phase and little could show the power that characterized it in the quarterfinal phase.

The goal of Luis Fernando López, a goalkeeper from Sinaloa, was put into predicament in almost all 90 minutes due to the pressure that the home team had. It was in the first half when Lalo Pérez found his fortune on the left wing.

Pérez led the band and took two of his markers off. When he entered the area, and almost falling, he managed to take the shot that defeated López, who despite the fact that he threw himself, could not do anything to prevent the fall of his frame.

With that much, the Crab Brava He was left with the partial victory and now they will wait for the return, the following Saturday, to see if they go to the final or if Dorados turns them around. Meanwhile, Atlante and Celaya will define the other finalist starting this Thursday.