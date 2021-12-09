Sylvester Stallone sells the mansion where he hoards his Rocky memorabilia for $ 110 million

Not long ago we said that Stallone had decided to auction some of his precious watchmaking treasures. Now, he gets rid of his Beverly Hills home. What happens to the mythical Rocky? This is the story behind these amazing sales.

Sylvester Stallone has decided to retire in Florida and to do so he has been disposing of his properties on the west coast of the United States. A year ago I sold La Quinta Desert Retreat, a Spanish-style property he bought in 2010 in the Madison Club community in Southern California and now he and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, have put their North Beverly Park mansion up for sale for $ 110 million. This figure makes it the most expensive mansion in Beverly Hills, behind Villa Firenze, valued at 160 million dollars and which went up for auction a few days ago as we already have.

In this way the sale of the house will come in handy to offset the $ 35 million that the couple has spent a few weeks ago in a beachfront complex in Palm Beach, Florida, your new home on a 6,000 meter plot squares of lush gardens.

View of the 14,000 square meter property.



The house that the three-time Oscar nominee sells in Beverly Hills is the most famous and symbolic of his estate, since it that’s where he has his private treasure– A vaulted ceiling room / library with hundreds of illuminated bookcases and intended to display all of your Rocky Balboa related memorabilia.

Presiding over this room is a life-size statue of Stallone as his character Rocky with his boxing gloves on and raised in victory. The property, of just over 14,000 square meters, was bought in the 90s and on it, he built his 1,950-meter home. They say that annual maintenance costs exceed $ 125,000 and this figure has been final when making the decision to sell it. Of course, these large properties have high costs, such as cleaning that can reach 3,300 euros per week as we already have.

One of the rooms decorated with works of art, a hobby of the Stallone couple.



Access road to the main house.



Beverly Hills is on sale

Its splendid location, the best and safest in all of Beverly Hills, is a good selling point. Nevertheless, For the same price and in the same area, the mansion of Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn is also for sale. who started the process of selling his property at 165 million dollars in March 2020 and has reduced it, in January of this year, to 110 million.

Sylvester’s Mediterranean-style mansion features a long private driveway to the house, and has been updated every few years to give it a more contemporary look.

Dispose of eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The kitchen has two islands and the dining room walls are hand painted in a way that evokes an Old World castle.

Kitchen of the house that Stallone sells in Beverly Hills.



One of the eight bedrooms in the mansion.



Terrace with fireplace.



With infinity pool and Rocky statue

It also has a very large area for service personnel and a two-story guest house, designed by architect Richard Landry, known as “the king of mega-mansions.” Stallone had his own movie theater, gym and cigar room built with air filtration system. The garage, for eight vehicles, even includes an art studio, since the Stallone couple is an art lover, who is present throughout the house.

The floor-to-ceiling windows with steel frames allow you to enjoy the incredible views which, according to the sales agency, are the best of all in the city of Los Angeles and the canyons.

An immense garden, with trees, in which is the infinity pool that has a second statue of Rocky on the edge and the spa, he separates his mansion from the one that has belonged to the media mogul, Sumner Redstone, who died a few months ago. And the finishing touch is a bar area, under the pool, which is the most attractive.

Infinity pool with views of Los Angeles and a second Rocky statue.

