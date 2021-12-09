Sylvester Stallone picks up the keys to his new sports car: a Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

There are famous people with great taste, like Sylvester Stallone, and others like these who do not care which car they use every day as long as it takes them from point A to point B. The New York actor, director and film producer has collected the keys to his new sports car, a Chevrolet Corvette Convertible .

‘Rocky Balboa‘has not wanted to go unnoticed with his new mount, since the color chosen for the bodywork has been the ‘Rapid Blue‘. In addition, the interior upholstered in black combines blue with black. Of course, the Stallone unit does not equip the Z51 package, as evidenced by not bringing the front add-on and the rear wing. For this reason, it does not adopt electronic limited slip differential, larger brakes or Michelin Pilot Sport 4S ZP tires from the Z51.

TEST: Chevrolet Corvette C8

But it doesn’t matter, because no matter where you look at it, the ‘Creed’ actor takes a car from a movie to get around Florida, a state to which he moved in 2020.

The Murfreesboro dealership where you picked up your Corvette posted photos for the day and sent a message to Stallone. “We are extremely proud and honored (and a bit surprised) to be able to say that Sylvester Stallone is now one of our clients. We sold you this beautiful 2021 Corvette C8! Here the owner, Bo Trivett and his wife, Jennifer, are handing you this nice car. Thanks for your purchase, Sly! “