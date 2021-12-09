Sylvester Stallone arrives on television, will star in the series ‘Kansas City’

Sylvester Stallone comes to television, will star in the series ‘Kansas City’. At the age of 75, the Hollywood actor ventures into the small screen for the first time with a crime drama that will come under the production of Paramount +.

Known worldwide as Rocky Balboa and Rambo, the actor Sylvester Stallone will make his leap to television with ‘Kansas City’ from Paramount +, the new crime drama of the platform which promises a lot.

Series created by Taylor sheridan, responsible for the hit ‘Yellowstone’, and the showrunner Terence winter, who wrote several episodes of ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire’, as well as the film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’.

“To be able to have the legendary and transcendent Sylvester play one of these characters is a real privilege.” David C. Glasser executive producer

For its part, Sylvester Stallone he said eager to start working on this new project ‘looking forward to this project with great anticipation’, wrote on Instagram.

As the actor added that he is “working closely with the brilliant creator, Taylor Sheridan, and the talented Terrence Winter.”

Throughout his career, Sylvester Stallone He has guest-starred on Saturday Night Live, Kojak, The Muppet Show, Las Vegas, and most recently, This Is Us.

Nevertheless, this will be the first time Sylvester Stallone star in a TV show, In addition, the actor will also serve as one of the producers of the series.

What will ‘Kansas City’ series starring Sylvester Stallone be about?

What will it be about ‘Kansas City ‘ series starring Sylvester Stallone? The actor will be in charge of playing Sal, an Italian mobster from New York City in charge of the revival of the mafia in Kansas City, Missouri, in the United States.

Likewise, it is known that ‘Kansas City’It will focus on the character of Sal, in short, the plot will start with the challenges that the mobster encounters, after he is forced to leave and move from New York.

So that “ he is faced with the task of reestablishing his Italian mafia family in the modernized city of Kansas City after his move to Missouri. “

It is expected that soon the production of more details about the new series that will star Sylvester Stallone, Since it has not yet been revealed when it will be released and who will accompany the actor in the drama.