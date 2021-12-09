Sylvester Stallone: ​​How He Was Inspired To Create Rocky Balboa | Hollywood actors | nnda nnlt | CHEKA

One of the films that was very successful during the 1980s was “Rocky”, And that through its different stages managed to conquer the public thanks to the participation of Sylvester Stallone and his naturalness to fight in the ring against his opponents.

MORE INFORMATION: Sylvester Stallone to be “Rocky” again in a documentary

All the movies of “Rocky” tell the story of a man of Italian and North American origin named Rocky Balboa, who due to different circumstances becomes one of the best boxers in the world.

Stallone he had a great responsibility to bring the fictional character to life. But not only that, well, he also had to write the script for the film, something that can be said by now that he did it very well.

The first of these films was released in the cinema in 1976 which had the acceptance of the public. This led the actor to receive three Oscars, among them, the best film.

WHAT WAS THE ACTOR INSPIRED TO CREATE ROCKY?

What to date has been a mystery is what or who was inspired Sylvester Stallone to create this iconic character who served as an idol for some people due to the great success of the film.

To do this, after the actor finished the script, he went in search of film producers who would give him a chance and want to take the film to the big screen. Although with some doubt, Stallone He decided to try his luck and to his surprise the story was attractive to many. They were also looking for an actor with a great career to play the protagonist of the story.

This was not to the liking of Stallone who at all times wanted to give life to the boxer.

SYLVESTER STALLONE WAS CHOSEN TO PLAY ROCKY

In the middle of the coordination the producers Irwin winkler and Robert Chartoff read the script and decided to do it with Sylvester Stallone as the main fighter. For this reason, on December 3, 1976, this successful film was released, thus managing to launch the actor to fame, who also made the five sequels and two spin offs: Believe and Creed ii.

Among some of the anecdotes that resulted from this film, was one that the actor himself told in an interview where he pointed out that when they recorded the fight with Dolph lundgren on Rocky iv, at some point he thought he was going to die from so many blows he received as part of the making of the film.

This film has been recorded and released more than 40 years ago, but there is still information that is unknown and for that reason a documentary about the film was made on Apple TV and Amazon.

This production has served to tell the story of the iconic boxer, as well as the success that Sylvester Stallone has achieved.