Steven Spielberg’s “Love Without Barriers” banned for including trans character

The new version of the classic musical “Love without barriers” by Steven spielberg has received great criticism and praise from experts, however, this did not save her from being censored in the Middle East.

The romantic and musical film that will hit theaters this December 9 was censored in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar, even though it has a PG-13 rating.

It has been pointed out that the reason why it was censored could be in the transgender character Anybodys, interpreted by the non-binary actress Iris Menas, since in the Middle East any reference to the LGBT community.

“Love without barriers” is an adaptation of the 1957 musical of which there is already a first film that was released in 1961, this time it is starring Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort with a Romero and Juliet style romance that unleashes the rivalry between the street gangs, Jets and Sharks.

They censor “Eternals”

“Love without barriers“It is not the first film to be censored in the Middle East this year, as”Eternals”Had the same fate for the character of Phastos, played by actor Brian Tyree Henry.

In the movie, which also features the performance of Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, Phastos stars in a passionate kiss with her husband, a scene that they would ask to cut or the tape would be banned.

Disney He responded in this regard and defended the tape by ensuring that they did not censor any of his scenes, a position that the actress applauded Angelina Jolie and who supported the rest of the cast.

Middle East also released a warning for fans who will be attending the Qatar World Cup 2022, as he indicated that the LGBT community will be welcome and their safety will be guaranteed but the “signs of affectionIn public will be prohibited.

In the United Arab Emirates it is considered illegal homosexuality, so people could be csentenced to 10 years in prison and 14 for the inhabitants of Abu Dhabi.

