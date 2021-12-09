Steven Spielberg, the director with the absolute look …

Part 1.

Steven Allan Spielberg, was born on December 18, 1946 in Ohio, belonging to a Jewish family. His father Arnold Spielberg, a General Electric electrical engineer, and his mother Leah Adler, a concert pianist and homemaker who raised Steven and his three sisters. Due to his father’s work, they were constantly moving, and little Steven could not feel like he belonged anywhere. It is in adolescence that Spielberg discovers his vocation. The first contact he had with a camera was when he asked his father that he wanted to record family vacations, because he was tired of seeing meaningless images. But the other great influence was when, at the age of sixteen, he saw in the cinema Lawrence of Arabia (Lawrence of Arabia, 1962) directed by David Lean. The spectacular nature of his images and the complex protagonist character of the film, decided him to be a film director. In the HBO documentary, he said that after going to the cinema for several weeks to see the film he said: “This is what I want to do for the rest of my life, or I will die trying …” The rest is history.

After his experience, he began filming as much as he could, always with his sisters and mother as the protagonists, until at the age of twelve he filmed his first amateur film, Fireligth, a film that he wrote and directed based on his father’s stories. of the Second World War. The making of this film cost 500 dollars and raised 501, since it premiered in a local cinema and neighbors and friends went to see it.

When his family moved to California, Steven enrolled in the University of Southern California film school, but was rejected. One day he was doing the tour of Universal Studios and he got off the tour and hid until the mike left and spent the entire day in the studio. There is an urban legend where it says that he befriended the security employee and let him pass believing that he worked there. One day he managed to see Hitchcock directing, until someone took him off the set. But by spending so much time in the studio, he got to know people who would later be very important in his professional life. He stayed as an intern and managed to get his short Amblin (a name that he would later give to his producer) was given the green light, which caught the attention of the producers and they began hiring him to direct chapters of Columbo, among others.

But his great possibility of going on to direct a film was Duelo a Muerte (Duel, 1971), a telefilm that was already beginning to show us his ability to position the camera and handle suspense. A protagonist threatened during a road trip by an unknown enemy, in this case a truck that is chasing him for no reason. The film was so successful that it had a small movie premiere. But it was his kick and he would never stop again. Then came the chance to direct Goldie Hawn in the 1974 film Sugarland Express. Without having a great impact, it caught the attention of critics. And many wondered who this new director was. But it is 1975 that marks the life of Steven Spielberg, the novel of Jaws arrives at his hands (Jaws, 1975). In another column I wrote about the curiosities and problems of the shoot. But despite all the chaotic filming, the film was a success and it triggered Spielberg’s career and marked a before and after in the industry.

After the success of Jaws, he could do whatever he wanted, and the studio approved his next project. A script that had been working for a long time, Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Clouse Encounters of the Third Kind, 1977). And it was another critical and box office success.

But all of this would only be the tip of the iceberg. The ’80s and Spielberg will always go hand in hand. A time where the director exploits all his imagination at the service of entertainment. It is at this time that he also meets and befriends Goerge Lucas, Scorsese, and De Palma. That group of directors who were taking the first steps in Hollywood, and each one contributing their seed for the industry.

From her friendship with Lucas came the idea of ​​rescuing the adventure films of the ’20s and’ 30s, and it is from that union that Indiana Jones and Los Cazadores del Arca Perdida, 1981, were born. A box office success that positioned her as one of the best of the decade of the ´80.

In the second part of this column we will continue exploring this director who marked the childhood of many, clearly mine as well. Seeing ET in 1982 at the Avenida de Bolívar cinema marked me forever and from there I discovered my passion and I was six years old and I owe it all to the magic of Steven Spielberg and unique gaze.