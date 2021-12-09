Stallone joins the mob for his TV premiere

Sylvester Stallone is going to debut as protagonists on television with 75 years as mob boss in Paramount in the series ‘Kansas City’ .

Sylvester Stallone it is an image associated with the good side of the law in some way. He was the only policeman who resisted corruption in ‘Cop Land’, chased Wesley ‘Simon’ Snipes while learning to knit in ‘Demolition Man’ and it was the particularly strong arm of the law in ‘Judge Dredd’. Something is going to change because the man who has raised the franchise of ‘The mercenaries’ has decided to debut as the protagonist in a television series and for this he has chosen a series of gangsters.

The actor and screenwriter of ‘Rocky’ has decided to sign with the new series ‘Kansas City’ from Paramount, which will show the way of an Italian mobster trying to reestablish his family’s dominance in Kansas City.

The series aims at a production that will combine classic wickers with a different touch, since the production will be in charge of Taylor sheridan, who has participated as a scriptwriter in ‘Comanchería’ or ‘Sicario’. Stallone will also serve as a producer.

It will be the premiere of Sylvester Stallone as a protagonist on the small screen, although he already has experience with cameos on television since the 70s (Kojak) to the present (This is Us). The actor himself has acknowledged on his Instagram that he is “looking forward” to carrying out the project.

The actor has regained great popularity thanks to ‘The mercenaries‘, but also with his participation in the superhero films of’The suicide squada ‘or in the imminent third installment of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. He hopes his streak isn’t cut short by some experience of the level of ‘Stop! Or my mother shoots“, which Sylvester Stallone describes as his worst movie.

