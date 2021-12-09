Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part Two to premiere in 2023

It’s strange. Yesterday we echoed the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, which we had been waiting for several years, and 24 hours later we are already forced to think about its sequel. It’s strange, but it is what it is. The trailer, which also served to present the title of the film, was accompanied by the appendix “Part One”So there was no room for imagination. Today the producers of the film, Phill Lord and Chris Miller, have confirmed in an interview for Entertainment Weekly that “Part Two will premiere sometime in 2023“and they joke that the team” will not be able to sleep again until 2024. “This is how they explain the decision to make not one but two more movies: “We wrote what we thought the story should be and to our surprise, we realized that it was two movies instead of one. We are working on them at the same time at the moment“.

Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099

Although both producers do not want to reveal too much about Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse (Part One), which will be released in theaters on October 7, 2022, both Lord and Miller assure that “Miles will meet with some old friends… and he will meet many new ones. “One of them will be Spider-Man 2099, who is seen in the first trailer and to whom Oscar Isaac will lend his voice.Nicolas Cage and Spider-Man Noir, Kimiko Glenn and Penni Parker, John Mulaney and Spider-Ham) only the return of Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen is confirmed, because precisely her relationship with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) will be one of the stones corners of the story, which will be set two years after the original. We will see if both sequels manage to emulate the success of Spider-Man: A New Universe, which came to win him Oscar for best animated film in 2018.