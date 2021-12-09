(SOME) BEST MOVIES ON THE NETFLIX PLATFORM EVERY CINEPHILE MUST KNOW

The number of movies and series that Netflix keeps on its billboard is so great that, sometimes, movie fans get exhausted prematurely, trying to rescue some of the best hidden titles on this platform. And the catalog is so powerful and varied that it is worth having a guide to (some) of the best titles that this entertainment giant maintains in its catalog.

TICK, TICK… BOOM!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is known and valued as an actor, singer, songwriter, playwright and songwriter. To his credit he has the musical “Hamilton” and the tape “In the Heights.” Now, adding points for his good work, he adds the direction of “Tick, ¡tick… boom!”, A film that translates into images the semi-biographical work of another figure of the American theater of the last decades: Jonathan Larson, the composer and New York playwright, creator of the famous rock musical “Rent,” sadly remembered for dying the night before the premiere. With a good pulse, the story of this film shows the beginnings of Larson (an excellent performance by Andrew Garfield), trying to make his dream of becoming famous in the difficult environment of Broadway come true, he develops his successes and failures with a tone melancholic, making viewers hooked with its visual richness and its remarkable soundtrack that elevates it as a musical of the greats.

ANOTHER ROUND

More than 20 years passed and again the Danish director Thomas Vinterberg, who became known for being part of the controversial Dogma 95 movement and for that controversial 1998 film called “The Celebration”, once again gained recognition with his intelligent film “Another Round”. (Druk)) that won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film this year, seducing half the world with the extravagant story that stars a group of friends who work as teachers in a school: Martin (Mads Mikkelsen), Tommy (Thomas Bo Larsen), Peter (Lars Ranthe) and Nikolaj (Magnus Millangj) and that, in the midst of the celebration of the latter’s 40 years, they propose to put into practice the theory of the psychiatrist Finn Skårderud, who suggests that having 0.05% alcohol in blood makes people more creative and relaxed and, of course, in the middle of practical exercise, drunkenness, marital breakdowns and dramas at work begin. But the film is truly a wonderful lesson in love of life and how we can have new opportunities to live with an anthology ending.

THE ADVANTAGES OF BEING INVISIBLE

This is a worthy title to rescue that was released in 2012 and is now on the Netflix billboard. It started as a successful novel, which was published in 1999 under the original title of The perks of being a wallflower , compared in its time with the mythical “The Catcher in the Rye”, by JD Salinger, for its crude portrait of a convulsed adolescence. Later, its own author, the American Stephen Chbosky, decided to bring it to the screen, writing his script and also going behind the scenes to create his film version, whose protagonist is Charlie (Logan Lerman), a teenager who loves books already The Smiths, but which carries trauma, depression and severe social problems. Upon entering high school, she joins a group of misfits like her who are characterized by their artistic concerns, who become her friends. Among them are two brothers, the outgoing Patrick (Ezra Miller) and Sam (Emma Watson), the girl with whom Charlie falls in love. Through this group, he will learn about drugs, sex, the real problems of adolescents and begin to create his existential soundtrack that will delight fans of David Bowie, Cocteau Twins and Galaxie 500.

HISTORY OF A MARRIAGE

If you haven’t seen this film yet, feel guilty. It is a must-see film, sensitive and full of interpretive force that refers to love, breakups, how to be parents, achieve professional success and survive in that attempt. The film begins when a married couple decides to separate, despite the fact that there is still love between them, also remaining united by the son, the result of a time when they were inseparable. The film features three notable leads – Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and award-winning Laura Dern – who lend stature and credibility to its characters and story, Noah Baumbach’s best work to date. It is a commendable filmic exercise, which is overwhelming for its rawness and tenderness in equal parts, ideal for opening debates about the current marriage and the effects of divorce.

THE ARRIVAL

An instant classic from the always interesting Canadian director Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Duna), based on the short novel “The Story of Your Life” by American Ted Chiang, this brilliant film is a science fiction drama that dazzles with its creativity, pulse and gender dominance. The proposal begins in a disturbing way, when a dozen gigantic alien spacecraft arrive on Earth and the United States government gathers a group of experts to try to contact the aliens. One of these people is the linguist Louis Banks (Amy Adams), who looks for a way to establish contact with the aliens, generating a growing suspense, typical of the captivating visual style imposed by its creator, also responsible for that other interesting film “Blade Runner 2049 ”, the sequel to the 1980s science fiction classic.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Another instant classic, this time from gay cinema, is the sensitive film by Italian Luca Guadagnino, who achieved four Oscar nominations -of which he won Best Screenplay-, it is the adaptation of the homonymous novel by André Aciman, set in the warm Italian country village during the summer of 1983, when the young Elio (Timothée Chalamet) will discover love and his sexuality when the graduate student Oliver (Armie Hammer), research assistant of his dad. That summer love will forever change the lives and destinies of each of the characters. Director Guadagnino not only makes a visually beautiful film (an exquisite photograph), but also delivers scenes that have become authentic clichés: the peach scene or the first meeting between Elio and Oliver outright conquer the audience.

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Many years later, more than thirty, the director Denis Villeneuve dared to carry out the sequel to “Blade Runner”, that cathedral of science fiction cinema that Ridley Scott filmed in 1982, after the success of his previous film “Alien , the eighth passenger ”and that forever transformed the visual and sound concept of the exponents of this healthy genre, based on the novel by Philip K. Dick Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? In 2017 Villeneuve revisited that unforgettable universe through the story of K (Ryan Gosling), a Los Angeles police officer, who works tracking down and eliminated first generation replicants (androids) and who in one of his routine tasks discovers a powerful secret that connects him to go on the trail of the missing Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), the famous blade runner which became an icon in the eighties.

SHARK

Released in the distant 1975, it is one of those films that, although seen dozens of times, continue to entertain and allow us to verify why much of the cinema of the seventies was founded on the basis of special effects and stories of heroes by chance of events. It was, with good reason, one of the films that caused the most suspense in the summer of that time and put the fear of the unknown nature as its protagonist on the big screen. Directed by Steven Spielberg, it opened the Jaws saga, was a box office success and became an inescapable reference in horror films. Inspired by the homonymous novel by Peter Benchley, it delves into the collective fear of this marine animal that stalks the coasts and that is capable of turning a placid vacation into a tragedy without proportions, to the rhythm of the unforgettable soundtrack by John Williams and with that opening sequence that is as disturbing as it is shocking.

SILENT

If we have something to thank Netflix for, it is that fans of South Korean cinema have plenty of material, because this platform maintains a not inconsiderable amount of films and series of that nationality, one of which is this film as atypical as it is intelligent. This feature film debuted in his country in 2011, quickly making news not only due to the good reception it had among the public and critics, but also because of its crude theme based on the novel Do-ga-ni, where the writer Gong Ji- Young takes up the abuse suffered by the students of a school for the deaf in Inhwa Gwangju, between 2000 and 2003. What he relives on screen under the gaze of Kang In-ho (Gong Yoo), the new teacher at the Ja-ae Institute. The protagonist, new to his job as an art teacher, begins to discover a bitter reality: he is charged a millionaire payment for the School Development Fund, the students act strangely and fearfully. You will soon find that your colleagues mistreat some of those crestfallen and scared students. But the drama is worse: you will discover that several boys and girls have been raped by administrators and teachers, and the local police have been bribed to keep it hidden. The teacher must join forces with an activist to end this abuse shared by all.

WAITING FOR THE CARRIAGE

This film is a little Argentine classic from 1985, a title that has grown as the years go by, despite the critics of the time tore it apart when it was released. Cult film, directed by Alejandro Doria, elicits laughter and no less reflections on the deterioration that the years produce and the havoc that its protagonist produces. This satirical comedy is based on the play of the same name written by the Romanian based in Uruguay, Jacobo Langsner, who adapted as the script for this unforgettable film. In a limited 90 minutes he reveals the cruelty and hypocrisy of the Argentine middle class, having as its center a Sunday when the family gathers to eat ravioli, but they just discover that Mamá Cora, the grandmother (played by the actor Antonio Gasalla) has disappeared. The film takes flight and remains fully vital in its self-confidence and humor thanks to the outstanding performances of figures such as China Zorrilla, Luis Brandoni and because their hilarious dialogues and their phrases were recorded in the collective memory of that nation. Be careful with the final scene that, in its humor, is pathetic and reveals the harsh reality of many elderly people with senile dementia.

RUSH: PASSION AND GLORY

In 2019 Niki Lauda died, but not his legend in Formula 1, both for his sporting achievements and for his serious accident in 1976. It is precisely this theme and this review of his life that gives body and structure to the biographical film “Rush : passion and glory ”, made in 2013 where the American director Ron Howard (Apollo 13, A brilliant mind) brought to the screen part of the existence of the Austrian Lauda, ​​placing special emphasis on the figure of the Englishman Hunt, his main rival in the track. The film begins when both are part of a race in Crystal Palace of Formula 3, where Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) dragged both a fame as a driver and as a conqueror and enjoyer of life. Something completely different from the personality of Lauda (a prominent Daniel Brühl), a spare, serious guy, loving his work behind the wheel.

THE FORCE OF THE DOG

Just released on Netflix, this remarkable film ranks as one of the best titles of the year without question. It is the last film directed by Jane Campion (famous for “The Piano Lesson”), made with elegance and permanent suspense about two inseparable cattle brothers who see their stocks in crisis when one of them decides to marry the widow of a suicide, mother of an adolescent son so enigmatic as sensitive who, immediately, is the object of ridicule of the others. The film is a precise and precious western, with a shocking photograph, which delves into the subtexts, revealing dark unconfessed secrets of the most violent brother who, after the arrival of the adolescent, will see many traumatic memories of his existence resurface, all of which will lead to an ending as anticlimactic as it is unexpected and disturbing.