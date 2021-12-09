Sofia Vergara is nearing the end of the legal battle over the embryos she froze with her ex-boyfriend | People

It has been six years since the actress Sofia Vergara has had an open war against her ex-partner, businessman Nick Loeb, for a matter as complicated as embryos with their genetic load that the two decided to create when they were together, but when they separated, In 2014, it was a huge fight for them. While Loeb wanted to keep them, Vergara wanted to destroy them. Since then, they have had a legal and verbal confrontation that is about to end and in which the balance tips in favor of the interpreter of the series Modern family.

On Tuesday, Sofia Vergara managed to get the Superior Court of Los Angeles, California, where the matter is settled, to grant her a permanent court order prohibiting her ex-partner from using the embryos without the “explicit and written consent.” of the actress. This is explained exclusively by the American media Page Six, which also explains that the judge has also estimated that Loeb broke the pre-established contract between the couple when he set up a trust for the embryos in the state of Louisiana and under the laws of the same, and when he also sued in the same state for the custody of the material genetic.

According to judicial sources in the United States, this precautionary measure imposed by Judge Rafael Ongkeko will prevent Nick Loeb from “unilaterally asserting any lawsuit or demands on the part of the embryos or on their behalf with the purpose of carrying out the embryos of unilaterally without the consent of Vergara ”.

Just over a month ago, the businessman already suffered another setback in his attempt to preserve and use embryos. Loeb has spent years trying to bring the case in Louisiana, claiming that it is her place of residence – something that the actress and her lawyers have tried to deny – because this is a pro-life status that recognizes a fertilized embryo as a human being and therefore does not allow its destruction. However, at the end of January his lawyers lost an appeal in the court of that state, but the lawyer who defends him assures that they will appeal before the supreme court of the place.

Loeb, 45, and Vergara, 48, dated for four years intermittently until they finally broke up in 2014. Near the end of their relationship they got engaged and decided to freeze embryos to be surrogate parents, since the actress had difficulties getting pregnant Although she had already been a natural mother at just 19 years old – her son, Manolo, is about to turn 30 – she suffered from thyroid cancer at 28 that made her subsequent pregnancies difficult, and for this reason they opted for the route of pregnancy surrogate.

However, when in 2014 the couple ended their relationship, they began their public fight to decide the fate of this common genetic material. They have had clashes in the media and even at the end of 2016 Vergara demanded that his ex-partner reveal the identity of two ex-girlfriends who had aborted when they dated him, two decades ago, on the grounds that Loeb argued that he only wanted to keep alive the embryos as they are human beings. She accused him of only seeking “fame.”

In 2017, the actress won the first round of this battle when a judge ruled that Louisiana was the correct place for the judicial procedure, since the embryos were conceived in California and remain frozen there, in a Beverly Hills clinic, waiting for a legal decision. However, the matter continued and in 2018 Loeb tried again, although Vergara tried to destroy her ex-boyfriend’s alibi that he lived in Louisiana and that for that reason he could continue with his judicial fight in the courts of this more conservative state. . A year later, in 2019, the Colombian accused her ex-boyfriend of having lied under oath, and claimed that both he and his lawyer “intentionally withheld” documents and evidence.

With this latest court decision, who has been the highest paid actress on television for more than five years – in 2020 she earned 38 million euros – seems to have a clearer way against her ex in their already long legal confrontation. In this time, Loeb has had a daughter with his girlfriend, who lives in Europe, while Vergara has married fellow actor Joe Manganiello, although they have not had children together.