Self Proclaimed Bitcoin Inventor Craig Wright Wins Lawsuit and Won’t Lose $ 55.58 Billion in Cryptocurrencies

Craig Wright who claims to have invented Bitcoin, won a lawsuit that freed him from having to pay half of his fortune that it is valued at approximately 55,580 million dollars up to now. In the event that the court’s decision had been the opposite, Wright would have had to transfer those coins, something that only Satoshi Nakamoto (the one listed as the creator of Bitcoin) could perform.

The outcome of the lawsuit indicates that the plaintiffs who are heirs of Wright’s deceased partner, David Kleiman, could not demonstrate their involvement in the development of the technology of the cryptocurrency or that there was a commercial partnership between the two of them.

The lawsuit originally had to do with the fight over the 1.1 million bitcoin belonging to Nakamoto, which They are immobile since they were mined between 2009 and 2013. According to the plaintiffs, half of this amount would belong to David derived from the commercial partnership that had existed between them.

Also according to Coindesk Wright claimed that Kleiman was his friend and helped him edit the whitepaper of the coin, but at no time did he confirm that they were partners.

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto is not definitively revealed yet

Nakamoto’s identity I am not part of the deliberations, and so far Wright has not provided consistent evidence that he is the person behind the pseudonym. Despite this, Kleiman’s relatives pointed out that although Wright was involved in the creation of the cryptocurrency, had help from Dave to invent it and was entitled to half of the Bitcoin, which was some of the first extracted on the blockchain when it was generated and when the extraction of these could only be done by home computer.



Craig Wright, alleged creator of Bitcoin

Even some members of the Bitcoin community have dedicated themselves to exposing inconsistencies and to show doubts that he is really the author of the whitepaper, reaching the point that WikiLeaks He has even branded it a “serial counterfeiter”.

Many hoped that this trial would show that Wright did not create the cryptocurrency, as the court could demand that this prove to be the owner throughout the trial or when the state orders him to pay half to the Kleiman family.

Although this stage of the process ended, Wright was ordered to pay 100 million dollars to W&K Info Defense Research, a company that Craig started with David and that the jury says violated intellectual property rights.