Scarlett Johansson admits she was afraid she might not like fans with her ‘Black Widow’ role

USA.- Without a doubt, all fans of Marvel agree on the importance of the actress Scarlett Johansson for him UCM con her portrayal of the avenger Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow.

That admiration was clear on Tuesday night, when the actress accepted the People’s Choice Award to the E2021 Female Movie Star thanks to his long-awaited solo film.

Over ten years ago, when I started my journey with Marvel, I never really … I didn’t know whether or not the public would like my portrayal of this beloved character, “Johansson admitted in his acceptance speech.” And so I really owe you guys. all this to you

He continued calling at “rude women” with which he worked in Black Widow, including the director Cate Shortland, the producer Victoria Alonso and her co-stars Florence pugh and Rachel Weisz.

While Johansson was always in the spotlight to play Natasha Romanoff, or was the initial choice for the character, she was originally intended to Emily Blunt. However, when Blunt ended up having to withdraw due to other commitments cinematographic, Johansson secured the role that would change his life, and therefore it is understandable that he may have had some reservations about how people would react to his performance.

Johansson wasn’t the only Marvel winner of the night. The actor of Loki , Tom Hiddleston took home a trophy at the EsMale Television Star of the Year thanks to his role in the show Disney + of the same name.

I have been playing the character for 11, 12 years and I am aware that [Loki] He means a lot to so many people for so many different reasons, “Hiddleston said, adding that while he’s a” temporary torchbearer “for the character, he’s proud of the work he’s done with him.

Like Johansson, Hiddleston also made sure to acknowledge his Loki co-stars: Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jonathan Majors, as well as the director Kate Herron, thanking you for helping make the series so groundbreaking.

In our story, Loki found his glorious purpose devoid of meaning, and this means a lot to me, Hiddleston concluded.

