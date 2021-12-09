Sarah Jessica Parker re-dresses as Carrie at And Just Like That premiere

Who was going to say that the tut that Patricia field, costume designer of Sex New York, bought for $ 5 in a showroom would become one of the most iconic clothes on television. Star piece of the look of Carrie Bradshaw at the head of the HBO series that Sarah Jessica Parker wanted to recover at the premiere of its sequel, And Just Like That. An intentional guide from the actress to the character who made her famous and with whom she shares many parallels of style.

Beyond the plot – the trailer anticipates scenes of humor, friendship and love affairs – fashion will undoubtedly be one of the great attractions of And Just Like That. Expecting this new era in which the coolest girls in Manhattan have left their 30s behind to enter the 50s, we will continue to write down (even more eagerly) their infallible style tricks. The first one has already left us Sarah Jessica Parker on the red carpet.

Sarah Jessica Parker with Oscar de la Renta look.Gtresonline

SARAH JESSICA PARKER OR CARRIE BRADSHAW?

The American actress has attended the premiere of the reboot of Sex in New York with a dreamy look signed by Oscar de la Rentto. It is a strapless dress in silver gray with a large flared skirt in pink tulle; It has been to see her and, inevitably, to sing the little song at the head of the table. Romantic-inspired, the dress is adorned with exquisite magnolia embroidery. To give it an extra spectacularity, the look is completed with a matching cape also adorned with jeweled details.

The final touch comes with a choker and – how not – ones pink shoess with jewel details and vertigo heels. A magical look (pure Christmas inspiration) created by Sarah Jessica with the help of the renowned stylist Erin walsh, who is also trusted by other great stars such as Anne Hathaway or Timothee Chalamet.