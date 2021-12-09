Sales of the week in Japan: Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl continue to reign at the top (12/09/21) – Nintenderos

Another week, we bring you the sales of the week in Japan offered by Famitsu. As you can appreciate, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl are still in the lead, with almost two million units sold in less than a month on sale … If we have something to highlight apart from this, it is the good launch of Big Brain Academia: Battle of Wits, which has managed to place almost 40,000 units, not bad! Far from these details, it draws attention as the top in its entirety continues to be dominated by Nintendo Switch, Quite a feat!

Game Sales This Week:

[NSW] Pokemon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 164,580 (1,915,268) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 40,668 (405,177) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits (Nintendo, 03/12/21) – 36,928 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 18,640 (6,987,075) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 18,308 (2,309,889) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,160 (4,169,449) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 07/12/18) – 14,728 (4,532,477) [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Bandai Namco, 02/12/21) – 13,348 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 9,387 (2,942,720) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,998 (4,215,022)

Console sales this week:

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) – 99.195 (492.172) Nintendo Switch – 53,752 (17,575,223) Nintendo Switch Lite – 49,990 (4,284,885) PlayStation 5 – 1,814 (997,605) Xbox Series S – 454 (52,870) New Nintendo 2DS XL – 423 (1,178,253) PlayStation 5 Digital – 105 (19,546) PlayStation 4 – 116 (7,819,013) Xbox Series X – 104 (70,548)

