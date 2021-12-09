Saber Interactive, Nintendo Switch ports expert, advances the announcement of new games at the Game Awards and more – Nintenderos

After some news, now we get more news related to the Game Awards 2021. Today news about this event has been confirmed.

In this case, the details have been provided by Saber Interactive, an expert in Nintendo Switch ports such as The Witcher 3 or World War Z. He has confirmed that they plan to announce “five upcoming titles” later this week through The Game Awards and the Twitch Winter Gathering.

Here you can see his message:

Get ready for 📢 new game announcements, 📺 trailers, and more from Know this week at #TheGameAwards and the @Twitch Winter Gathering! Https: //t.co/oXNZ4PcTP8 pic.twitter.com/SMCC6Nkgpa – Saber Interactive (@TweetsSaber) December 8, 2021

As you can imagine and see in the comments, many fans have celebrated the news. We also remind you of some more details of this long-awaited event:

The 2021 Game Awards will take place on December 10, 2021 (times here)

They can be followed online as usual

There will be a face-to-face ceremony after in 2020 it was only online due to the covid pandemic

There will be limited invitations and it will be held at the Microsoft Theater

We will know more details about the anti-contagion security measures later.

For now we do not know if Nintendo will make announcements at the event, although in previous years it has revealed very interesting news

You can visit the official website of the event here

What do you think? We will have to be attentive to more data.

