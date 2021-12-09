Russia sends a Japanese millionaire to the International Space Station

Russia does not want to lose rope in the space race. After last October the country got ahead of the very Tom cruise and will perform for the first time filming a movie in orbit, this Wednesday it returned to lucrative and everytime more competitive world of space tourism, sending the International Space Station -previous checkout- to a japanese millionaire and at your right hand for a stay in the space of 12 days. “Dreams come true,” he tweeted Yusako maezawa, a tycoon who amassed a great fortune thanks to the online fashion.

The rich businessman and his companion Yozo Hirano They will not sit idly by for the nearly two weeks they will spend aboard the ISS. Maezawa has been entrusted a hundred tasks to comply, although there will even be time to play a game of weightless badminton with the Russian cosmonaut who piloted the ship since it took off from Baikonur Cosmodrome, in the steppe of Kazakhstan, to the station, where they are currently based seven cosmonauts, including one of Japanese nationality.

Before starting the flight, both Maezawa and his companion had passed whole weeks training on the Star City, the complex near Moscow where from the 60’s aspiring cosmonauts, both Russian and other nationalities, are trained. Before flying to the ISS, the two Asian guests followed tradition and listened to a traditional Soviet song, although on this occasion, part of the lyrics were sung in their mother tongue.

The russian civil space program for peaceful purposes it goes through complicated moments, six decades after being the pioneer in the conquest of space with the feat starring Yuri gagarin. It has lost the monopoly of trips to the ISS in favor of Space X, a private company headed by the American millionaire Elos Musk, who in June of last year successfully completed the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon space capsule, which which, in the opinion of the blogger specialized in space issues Vitali Egorov, supposes a loss of about 300 million dollars annually, that is to say, 10% of its budget. In addition, the technology used has hardly been renewed since Soviet times and although it is highly reliable, it runs the risk of becoming obsolete. The blogger himself also admits that the government of Vladimir Putin seems “more interested” in the possible military uses of space than in the civil programs developed by Roscosmos, the Russian space agency.

Space X will also offer tourist flights shortly, with trips lasting three days, and has even planned a trip to the Moon in 2023, an operation financed by the same Japanese millionaire. Also, millionaires like the British Charles Branson or the American Jeff bezos they have made tourist flights into space and have created partnerships to attract whoever is willing to pay astronomical amounts of money. The last time the country sent an amateur into space dates back to 1990, when the USSR still existed. The ISS did not exist, and that trip was starred by Toyohiro Akiyama, a journalist, also of Japanese nationality, who was sent to the Mir space station on a mission commanded by the Russian astronaut Víktor Afanásiev.