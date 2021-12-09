Rosalía and Camila Cabello match in these dresses

Rosalia and Camila Cabello They show us that singers can have a very special and modern style. Today we talk about them because they both coincided in similar party pieces in shape and colors. Help us choose who is the best dressed!

The similarities that can exist between stars are thousands but this time we will see how the Spanish Rosalia and Camila Cabello They made a combination of colors that according to the old fashion rules was forbidden, but now it is imposed. Pink and red were the colors that both chose in a dress and we want to know who wore them better.

Rosalía surprises with this pink-red dress for the launch of her makeup line. Photo: Instagram.

Rosalia She chose a two-piece dress with a red bandeau top and skirt with a fitted waist and straight cut in fuchsia along with stockings and sandals in the same color as her skirt. She accompanied the look with a red chiffon scarf that adorned her neck, an orange mini bag and makeup with attention to red lips.

This is a very innovative outfit but at the same time it retains a certain elegance that makes it not look completely out of Haute Couture.

Camila Cabello wears the same colors as Rosalía for the 2021 VMAs. Photo: ViveUSA.

Camila Cabello, on the other hand, she chose a long dress with the same colors as that of Rosalia. A tight pink corset, a red skirt with natural fall and a large bow with both colors that appeared in the area of ​​her hips was how this spectacular dress was put together.

The singer perfectly accompanied her look with a super charged makeup on her eyes and a tight ponytail with a parting in the middle. Definitely one of the best looks of Camila Cabello on the red carpet.

Now it’s up to you to choose which will be the winner of this match between the two singers.