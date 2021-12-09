Rosalía and Camila Cabello match in these dresses

Rosalia and Camila Cabello They show us that singers can have a very special and modern style. Today we talk about them because they both coincided in similar party pieces in shape and colors. Help us choose who is the best dressed!

The similarities that can exist between stars are thousands but this time we will see how the Spanish Rosalia and Camila Cabello They made a combination of colors that according to the old fashion rules was forbidden, but now it is imposed. Pink and red were the colors that both chose in a dress and we want to know who wore them better.

Topics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker