Rihanna wears the perfect balayage for brown skin and this is her trick – New Woman

Wearing some lighting in the hair is ideal to highlight our features and features much more, that is why the balayage is a technique that many women choose. Rihanna showed us how to rock this style perfectly on brown skin.

If there is someone who knows how to make incredible looks changes And without any fear, is the singer born in Barbados, who has gone through endless looks with all kinds of tones and styles.

Recently, The artist showed that blonde is perfect on brown skin with a balayage and you only need to have a natural colored foundation to take the risk.

Rihanna has worn various shades in her hair, as well as all kinds of cuts like bob, pixie, midi and super long, but this time she surprised with a layered cut and balayage.

Through the account of @savagexfenty on InstagramThe businesswoman also appeared in a very sexy version with high platform boots and a shirt over her torso.

The interpreter wore her slightly tousled hair with blonde balayage highlights, which It brought out the luminosity of her face in a flattering way.

Rihanna has proven that blonde is perfect for dark-skinned girls

On several occasions, the interpreter of “Umbrela” has played with different tonalities blond like ash, caramel, yellow or gold and has made it clear that they all look perfect.

It does not matter if it is very discreet highlights or a blonde that completely covers the hair, Rihanna all styles look amazing.

Likewise, other types of unique styles in the singer, because they make her appearance change completely.

This was demonstrated in a recent post, in which appeared with her tousled pixie hair in black.

This style not only highlighted her look with light eyes much moreInstead, it seemed that his face was much more elongated.