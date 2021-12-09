Rihanna walks the streets of New York after obtaining the status of “billionaire”

This is how the famous Barbados-born celebrated after obtaining the status of “billionaire”

The singer and businesswoman of the moment, Rihanna, was captured with her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky and several friends while enjoying the nightlife offered by “the city that never sleeps”, New York.

With an imposing and luxurious look that highlighted her voluptuous figure, the famous Barbados-born arrived at a bowling alley aboard a Rolls Royce. Said outfit consisted of a tiny and tight black dress that was accompanied by a white knitted cardigan from the Prada brand, valued at just over $ 1,500.

To accompany her look, Rihanna opted for a graphic cap designed by her boyfriend, as well as a large white bag with blue details and heels with ankle chains. To finish, she added several accessories in a gold tone.

During her time at The Gutter LES in Essex St, New York, the famous woman was very smiling next to her partner, the rapper A $ AP Rocky, with whom she has been in a relationship for a year, but was only confirmed in May of 2021.

Rihanna was seen on the streets of New York just days after Forbes announced that she earned billionaire status. With his fortune, valued at $ 1.7 billion, Rihanna became the second richest female artist in the world.

With such honor, 33-year-old artist ranks below host Oprah Winfrey, which has a wealth of approximately $ 2.7 billion dollars.

According to Forbes, Rihanna’s new status stems from the value of her beauty brand: Fenty Beauty ($ 1.4 billion). What has catapulted the brand has been its inclusion not only in advertising, but in products, as it offers a diverse range of colors, including the darker shades that are more difficult to find for women of color.

It may interest you: