Rihanna shocked everyone in this pretty white lace | INSTAGRAM

The beauty singer and Barbadian model, Rihanna modeled on many occasions and for many reasons, however, there are some snapshots that exceed the expectations of her fans even though they know how beautiful she is.

On this occasion we will address one of those pieces of entertainment that to this day are considered the most flirtatious and attractive in her modeling history, a photo in which she appears looking full figure in a white lace.

The set is impressive and really manages to adorn the artist’s silhouette very well, who also wore beautiful makeup, a very striking hairstyle and of course that beauty that characterizes it.

The singer also boasted some very hidden tattoos that she wears on the back of her figure, some engravings that raise the temperature of any Internet user who considers himself a fan.

It is for this very reason that she received a lot of attention, I like and of course also comments that filled the social network with interactions, demonstrating the great love they have for her and the admiration that does not stop growing for her.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE RIRI COQUETA IN LACE

The beautiful Barbadian does not stop showing off and her fans admire each of her photos on social media.



Normally her fans upload these images to fan accounts, where they only rescue the best about her work, she of course continues working but focusing more of her time on her company Savage x Fenty.

In fact, she recently released volume three of her catwalk, which has become one of the most liked Shows in fashion history, a great achievement for the Barbadian who is also very excited about all your achievements.

In addition to his success in fashion, he recently announced that he could return at any time with an album or perhaps a presentation, clearing up the rumors of what he had retired from music and saying that it was not true, so we will continue very closely together. pending to share with you the moment when he makes an official announcement about his return, it could be when you least expect it.