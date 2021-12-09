Ricky Martin, star guest at Rihanna’s big party

Filed in:

The international artist Rihanna is back for another year with one of the most outstanding fashion events of the year, its Savage X Fenty Vol.4. With this he presents his lingerie brand based on inclusion with all body types, genders or races.

This purpose has led to global attention in recent years, achieving an impact that no artist has achieved before in the world of fashion. And is that RihannaBesides being a singer, she is a designer, model and businesswoman.

The event It can be followed live this September 24 through Amazon Prime Video and will feature the presence of numerous international faces, both from the world of fashion and music. It is in this last field where it comes into play Ricky Martin, one of the great guests who will not miss this great event.

In addition to the Puerto Rican, there will be other international music stars, such as Daddy yankee, the rapper Nas or Normani.

Last year Rosalia She was one of the great protagonists and that is why the invitation of these great names in music is not by chance. We are looking forward to seeing Ricky Martin and the rest of the artists filling the event with music.

The guest list continues with some of the most prominent faces in the world of fashion. Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski are just some of those who will not fail the appointment. In fact, we have seen some of them in the promotional trailer of the event that is being shared on networks these days.

The prelude to a great tour of the United States

The event will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles on Friday the 24th and, a day later, Ricky Martin starts with Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra his US tour in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A great way to start this adventure that takes you back on stage.