Ricardo Peláez defended Leaño: ‘They want young people and they shoot them down’

Abigail parra

Mexico City / 09.12.2021 14:25:33





Ricardo Peláez, Chivas sports director, explained the reasons why it was decided by the permanence of Marcelo Michel Leaño Y ruled out that one of them was the strategist’s friendship with Amaury Vergara himself, owner of the rojiblanco team.

“This is not an improvisation. He is one of the most professional and prepared people with whom I have had to work, it gives me courage to read things that are said because they even say it is because he is a friend of the owner (Amaury Vergara) “, he expressed.

At a virtual press conference, Peláez also regretted the criticism towards Leaño, which he countered with requests from analysts about an opportunity to young technicians to expand the deck of options in Mexican soccer.

“Lifetime we complain about not giving the opportunity to young Mexicans and when an opportunity appears we riddled him in a very ugly way and that is not valid “, sentenced.

A consistent team

The sports director spoke of the objectives that have been required of Leaño for the Closing 2022 beyond the required title for the institution, since it also you want constancy and win games with good football.

“I want consistency, not with lurching or winning whatever. I don’t want a great game at Azteca, come to Akron and lose. Want stability in alignments“, he commented after they achieved the Repechage in this campaign, but were eliminated by Puebla in a penalty shoot-out.