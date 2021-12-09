Revocation of mandate: AMLO is ordered not to promote the exercise

This Tuesday, the Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) requested President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) not promote the exercise of the revocation of mandate and adhere to the constitutional limitations that are imposed.

This resolution was given after the request for precautionary measures made by the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) against AMLO for the alleged misuse of public resources, derived from the demonstrations made in the event “Three Years of Government” last December 1, related to the mandate revocation process, in order to influence citizen preference.

Under the figure of preventive guardianship, the PRD requested to make a call to the President to adhere to the constitutional limitations that are subject and stop promoting the exercise in your public presentations.

The Commission determined this Tuesday that the request was admissible, since, from a preliminary perspective and apparently of good law, López Obrador improperly promoted the process of revocation of the mandate that may be carried out next year by expressly inviting citizens to take part, thereby contravening the constitutional and legal regulations, as well as the principles of impartiality and neutrality.

The Commission emphasized that these are not isolated events, since It is not the first time that AMLO has issued expressions related to the revocation of the mandate: On November 8, the Commission issued a call to the Mexican President and public servants in general to adjust its content in order not to violate the electoral norm, derived from the expressions made in the morning press conferences of the 3 and 5 of Last November, in which López Obrador took advantage of public and official communication spaces to speak out about the exercise and promote his participation.

In the same way, the Legal Counsel, the Coordination of Social Communication and Spokesperson, as well as the Center for the Production of Informative and Special Programs are ordered to refrain from presenting, disseminating or publishing any promotion to the revocation of the mandate.

JM