Recommendation. Intense day to all Ridley Scott 2021

I first had the pleasure of seeing The Gucci house, an Oscar nominee. And secondly, The last duel, which does not go in saga. Both masterpieces and author’s. A cinema to which large productions with great deployment and little content are often making us unaccustomed. I recommend both. They are very different from each other but share some themes inherent to the complexities, loyalties and betrayals, in an endogamous inner circle, the quasi-mafia fraternita of a family emporium of fashion and feudal, brutal and bloody relationships, around a disgrace that It is paid with death, without caring too much about the integrity of the victim but rather maintaining the forms and a certain status quo.

Both are carried out by Adam Driver, an interesting actor who captivated us in “Story of a marriage” and perhaps disappointed not a few fans of the “Star Wars” saga like Ben Solo-Kylo Ren, not in my case, because he had the contradictions and doubts that I expected from such a character. On The Gucci house He accompanies him, very well, in a role that expands his acting skills, a great Lady Gaga, in some way the new Barbra Streisand, a wonderful Al Pacino, another great as is Mr. Jeremy Irons, and a Jared Leto in a role almost cartoonish but no less intense. On the other hand, in The last duel, co-stars with the efficient Matt Damon and his business partner and friend Ben Affleck, and an exceptional rising actress Jodie Comer after Free Guy, who is asking for bigger roles. And in this duel between Damon and Driver, he recovers a certain historical mystique that was known to him in The Duelists of 1977.

Luckily, we have good old Ridley in a great state of inspiration and we know how lacking it is for the seventh art. Something to really celebrate.

