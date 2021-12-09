Real Madrid | Marcelo already has 3 fans

At 33, Brazilian left-back Marcelo is living his last months as a Real Madrid player. Secondary in the plans of Carlo Ancelotti as already happened with Zinedine Zidane, the lane canarinho he will say goodbye to the capital of Spain coinciding with the end of his contract on June 30.

With a Real Madrid that plans to give him a place in its organization chart once he hangs up his boots, future hypotheses for the footballer are the order of the day. Thus, in recent weeks there has been much talk about the possibility of the former Brazilian international returning to his country to enjoy football for a while longer before retiring.

Options in Brazil

Among the different teams in which he has been placed is the Fluminense, a squad that had already moved in order to convince him. There has also been talk of Botafogo, another of the teams that would give him the opportunity to play the next edition of the Brazilian. However, it seems that they are not the only options.

As the information published by A Ball, a new door has been opened in the last hours. Specifically, it is the one that leads to Palmeiras, brand-new champion of the Copa Libertadores in which coach Abel Ferreira has requested his incorporation with a view to propping up his project.