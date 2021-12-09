Ranking iTunes in Argentina: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, December 08

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it in search of the best movies, use the tools that this platform gives you. streaming.

1. Dune

The son of a noble family seeks revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

2. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

3. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

Four. 2018: The Ultimate Test

Just before the 2018 CrossFit Games, the leadership team passed on a new indication, calling for a transformation of the sport. On the horizon of 2019 they planned major changes and the focus was now on making the 2018 Games the best.

5. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

6. The Godfather

Don Vito Corleone, known within underworld circles as ‘The Godfather’, is the patriarch of one of the five families that ruled Cosa Nostra in New York in the 1940s. Don Corleone has four children: a girl, Connie and three boys; Sonny, Michael and Fredo. When the Godfather reclines to intervene in the narcotics business, a bloody fight of violent episodes begins between the different families of organized crime.

7. After: lost souls

When Tessa makes the most important decision of her life, everything changes. The secrets that come to light about his family and Hardin’s put their relationship and their future together in jeopardy. Tessa’s life begins to fall apart and nothing will be as before. Although she knows that Hardin loves her, these two lost souls are surrounded by jealousy, hatred … and forgiveness. Until now, love was enough to keep your relationship afloat, but is it really still worth it?

8. Nobody

Hutch Mansell, a father of a family who endures with resignation and without defending the blows of life. A nobody. One night, when two burglars break into his house, Hutch decides not to act and does not try to defend himself or his family, convinced that this is the only way to prevent an escalation of violence. Following the attack, his teenage daughter Blake makes no secret of her disappointment and his wife Becca wanders even further away.

9. The final trick (The prestige)

Robert Angier is a respected illusionist who becomes obsessed with one of his rival Alfred Borden’s tricks. To get the hang of it, he will do everything possible, not knowing how much his life will change.

10. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown into adults and drifted away from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

