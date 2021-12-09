Rami Malek and Florence Pugh join the cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film

American actors Rami Malek and Benny Safdie and English singer Florence Pugh will join Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film “Oppenheimer,” a biopic about the development of the atomic bomb, and will join the cast of confirmed Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy.

It was confirmed that Malek, an Oscar winner for playing Freddy Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018), and Pugh, the actress who became known for “Midsommar” in 2019 and was nominated by the Hollywood Academy for her role in ” Little Women “, also from that year, will participate in Nolan’s war film about World War II and physicist Robert Oppenheimer, director of the laboratory that designed the first atomic bomb from the Manhattan Project.

Also joining the cast is actor, screenwriter and director Benny Safdie (“Diamonds in the Rough”), who will take on the role of Edward Teller, a Hungarian physicist known as the father of the hydrogen bomb.

Meanwhile, Pugh will play Jean Tatlock, a member of the American Communist Party who had recurring love affairs with Oppenheimer, and Malek will play a scientist, reported the specialized site The Hollywood Reporter.

Murphy will play Robert Oppenheimer, Blunt will play his wife, Damon will play the director of the Manhattan Project, Leslie Groves, Downey will play Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

According to the information provided by the film’s distributor, Universal Pictures, the film will be released in July 2023.

Hailed for titles such as “The Origin” (2010), “Memento” (2000) and the Batman trilogy “The Dark Knight” (2005, 2008 and 2012), Nolan will also write the script for his new film, adapting it from Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin’s 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “American Prometheus.”

The film’s budget will be $ 100 million and its release is scheduled for July 21, 2023, with production beginning early next year.

“Oppenheimer” is the first film that Nolan will make outside of the Warner Bros. production company, with which he worked throughout his career, after the relationship with its executives became strained after the decision of Warner to release its 2021 titles simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming platform HBO Max, prompting public disgust from the director.

His latest film, “Tenet,” was released by Warner in the midst of the pandemic and was a critical and box office disappointment. (Télam)