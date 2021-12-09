Puerto Rican medical student won the AMA Research Challenge for her research on COPD

Mariaelisa Cabrera Sánchez participated along with 5 finalists who presented their research, with which she won a grand prize of $ 10,000.

Mariaelisa Cabrera Sánchez, a second-year student at the School of Medicine of the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico.

When Mariaelisa Cabrera Sánchez He was only 10 years old, he says he asked Santa Claus to give him a microscope. For that date they gave him a kit that contained a microscope basic.

At that moment she was very excited and full of curiosity, because the first thing she looked at was a drop of salty water under the microscope “The first time I looked at those microbes, I thought, my gosh, there’s a whole world there that we can’t see with the naked eye, so first my fascination was these microbes and I was seeing them with that microscope and it was great ”, affirmed Mariaelisa.

After a while he began to learn about how these microbes affect human health. He began to know about the dengue, since being from Puerto Rico, I knew that the dengue It is something that occurs every two or three years in the Island.

“I started to learn about flu and how it was caused by a virus. For me, it was very strange and at the same time I was very intrigued by the fact that something microscopic that you cannot see is so important to your health. Yes, it’s good, like the gut microbiota, and also bad at the same time, like all these pathogens. For me, that was just fascinating, ”he commented.

Then throughout the years in school and also in high school, whenever they had a topic related to virus, bacteria, mushroomsIn his biology courses, it just brought him a lot of happiness as he learned about them.

Mariaelisa describes her journey in the medicine, as something unusual, since very early he knew what he wanted to do professionally, trying to take advantage of the opportunities and experiences that his career has brought.

“I chose one subspecialty even before entering my university education ”affirmed Mariaelisa.

The winner claims to have fallen in love with the scientific part of the medicine before the human aspect.

“I feel like it’s something different because when I ask my friends, why are you studying medicine? “They reply:” Oh, because I want to help people. “In my case, I first fell in love with science.”

To participate in the contest, Mariaelisa Cabrera Sanchez presented the research titled “Genomic Adaptation of Moraxella catarrhalis During Persistence in the Airways of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patients“, which studies the Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), being one of the five projects that had the highest number of votes to go to the national finals.

The research studies the Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is the third leading cause of death worldwide. The findings of this important research could lead to the development of new treatments and vaccines against the disease.

The student stated that during this study she analyzed the genomes of more than 150 cultures of the bacterium Moraxella catarrhalis (M. cat) isolated from patients with Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) using bioinformatics programs.

“Bioinformatics has an increasingly important role in the fields of medicine, especially with infectious diseases. Therefore, an active collaboration of experts in the field of bioinformatics, as well as diseases and other health professionals is essential ”.

This project reflects what has been happening with the pandemic from COVID-19, the fact that we have SARS-CoV-2 strains that are mutating, increasing protein levels and could be affecting the efficacy of the vaccine. “When we design vaccines we have to choose good antigens.” He claimed

Because the AMA Research Challenge gave a grand prize of $ 10,000, they asked him what was he going to do with that prize?

To which he replied “I will use that money to pay the debt of my school of medicine”.

You can view the AMA 2021 Research Challenge here: