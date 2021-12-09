Pokémon GO officially details the improvement of PokéStops and Gyms – Nintenderos

We bring you an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market. We are talking in this case of Pokemon go.

In the text that we leave you below, we have the official announcement of Improving PokéStops and Gyms, which was just activated in-game for all players after being leaked and officially detailed a while ago. Here you have the text offered:

Trainers: We are pleased to announce PokéStop Refills, a feature that will make new use of PokéStops. [tareas de mapeo de RA que presentamos el año pasado] (https://pokemongolive.com/post/armapping-researchtask). In short, you’ll be able to work with your fellow Trainers to complete AR mapping tasks and create exciting new AR experiences for Trainers around the world, simply by using your smart device to scan PokéStop locations in the real world. You will be able to recharge certain PokéStops and Gyms for a limited period of time by completing AR mapping tasks. PokéStop reloads will display differently on the map, and any Trainer who spins one will earn additional rewards. As more Trainers of level 20 or higher perform AR scans of a PokéStop, the rewards for spinning the PokéStop will increase and the PokéStop will recharge for a longer period of time. PokéStop Refills will have three visually distinct tiers and will level up as more Trainers work together to scan the PokéStop. The scanning requirements to reach each level are as follows. Level 1 : five scans

: five scans Level 2 : 10 scans

: 10 scans Level 3: 25 scans To scan a PokéStop, go to the PokéStop or Gym details page and tap on the three dots in the upper right corner. Must be level 20 or higher to complete AR mapping tasks. Touch SCAN POKÉPARADA. Activate the feature through on-screen prompts if this is your first time scanning. Tap the record button to start scanning. Keep the item within the frame and, if possible, walk slowly around the item. Touch Upload later or Upload now to upload your scan. Be aware of your surroundings and respect the rules of local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Do not forget to follow us on social networks, accept the receipt of push notifications and subscribe to our emails to be informed. For the latest in-game events and featured updates, be sure to check out this Help Center article. —The Pokémon GO team

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link.

Source.