Peláez did not rule out the departure of Alexis Vega del Rebaño

On Chivas no more ‘sacred cows’. The directive of the Guadalajara is willing to negotiate any of its players as long as it is for the benefit of the institution as revealed by the rojiblanco Sports Director, Ricardo Peláez.

“We are setting up the squad with Marcelo, always with direct communication with the presidency. After a year like we had, anyone can leave. We are willing to negotiate, based on the benefit of the institution, “he explained at a conference.

The head of the sports project of the Flock made it clear that Alexis vega He still has a contract with the Guadalajara team, but that does not guarantee his permanence in the institution, since all of them can be negotiated.

“Alexis He has a contract until December 2022. Yes, he can go or not. Any player can leave. Everyone is with that possibility, “he said.

With respect to Uriel antuna, Pelaez He made it clear that he is in constant communication with him and that he is under evaluation, so if he stays in the fold, he will have to respond on the field of play.

“We are in permanent communication. But he has to understand that we count on him and everyone. Everyone can go out. We are in that evaluation.

“We are going to talk to him, he is an important asset and they continue to be. He has qualities as a player. His football will speak for him and he has to explode now. We must protect him and give him confidence if he remains in the institution ”, he explained.

Nevertheless, Pelaez was emphatic that any player who does not want to belong to the Guadalajara has the doors open to leave the club.

“Totally, definitely, forcefully, categorically. We can’t have anyone who doesn’t want to be there. Open doors to those who do not want to be and open doors for those who have the necessary strengths that we detect with the coaching staff and presidency, so that they come to Chivas being Mexicans ”, he concluded.

FILTRATIONS COMPLICATE SIGNINGS

Ricardo Peláez He also assured that he is trying to find good signings for him Sacred Flock, but he clarified that he will not reveal any clues as the leaks complicate the negotiations.

“I’m doing everything I can to get at least a couple of players to come. I will not go into details or give clues. Any leak that exists complicates operations.

“Sooner. The market is angry, we are working on it. Tomorrow we are going to preseason ”, concluded Ricardo.

