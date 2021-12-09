Padlock beard: step by step to wear it correctly

Although the trends have already made it clear to us that the fashion of the 90s is back, here is one more element to the list: the padlock beard or full goatee. A classic style of wearing the beard, but it was the nineties that gave the green light to establish it as one of the favorites of many. Several celebrities such as Kurt Cobain, Brad Pitt, Carlos Ponce or Hugh Jackman, decided to bet on the padlock beard, being today our icons to follow when talking about the beard styles.

Next, we tell you the step by step of how to wear it perfectly, without leaving aside the rigorous maintenance and the type of face that suits you best and, also, that does not fit you.

How to get the padlock beard?

To explain it in the simplest way, we have decided to make a small guide divided into four steps to correctly achieve the padlock beard.

Before beginning to explain each step, we must clarify that this style of beard You will have to let it grow enough, at least 2 centimeters, to achieve that the beard and mustache join, and in turn achieve the correct definition. That said, now the steps to follow.

The beard was popularized by actors like Brad Pitt Jun Sato

First, you must leave the area of ​​the cheeks and neck free of facial hair (except the lower area of ​​the chin). Let’s not forget that this style of beard It stands out for being well outlined, generating a contrast between the areas that have hair and those that do not. Remove the hair with a shaving machine, and to get the clean-shave then pass the rake. The goal of the padlock beard is to create the round shape. It is important that when you are passing the machine to shave the hair and the rake, do not seek to leave angles, better promote the rounded shape. The same applies to the mustache, do not look to take it to the Dalí or to the hipster fashion, where the tips are combed upwards. For the padlock beard, you will have to help yourself with the scissors to generate the curve that is formed to join the mustache and the beard. Finally all that remains is to decide the length. If you want to wear it long, just passing the scissors will be enough to get rid of the hairs that have grown extra. On the other hand, if you prefer it more neat, you can use the machine to shave, just keep in mind to use a comb that does not cut too much so as not to fade the beard and lose shape.

The icon to imitate is Alejandro Speitzer, protagonist of Dark Desire, the key to his look is found in the accessory he makes with the padlock beard Victor chavez

How to maintain a padlock beard?

Carry the padlock beard it is not anything. If you consider yourself a man who pays due importance to his image and has enough time to attend to it, the goatee is for you! Being a style of defined beard, where close shaving coexists with a very dense beard and mustache at the same time, we tell you that maintenance will have to be daily or at least every two days. Passing the rake, razor and scissors will be a constant task to keep the style presentable.

The type of face to wear a padlock beard

Let’s start with the bad news, it is not set in stone, but preferably those men with round face should avoid wearing the padlock beard. The reason? Being a rounded style, it will end up causing the face to look more circular. On the other hand, for those men with a elongated face or very defined features (chin or cheekbones), the beard is an excellent bet full goatee.