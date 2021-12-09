Oxxo teams up with Xbox and disguises its branch with Halo, hits the gamer market

Oxxo Y Xbox they have opted for “disguise“A branch with the theme of Halo: Infinite, managing to win over gaming fans.

The presence of Oxxo retail stores They have earned the trust of the Mexican consumer by offering a wide variety of products to satisfy different needs, mainly food, saving their customers from difficulties on more than one occasion. Their high number of stores positioned in strategic points has allowed them to expand even to other countries in the world; According to the Statista graph, in 2017 there were 16,526 of these stores on the planet, a figure that constantly increased over the years to reach 2020 with 19,558, showing significant growth.

However, the success of Oxxo stores It is not only due to the sale of food, but its high number of customers has allowed the company to make alliances and sell products of different types, such as point cards by Apple, Microsoft, Xbox and PlayStation, strategies of marketing that have made them win over different entertainment markets, such as gamer, a fact that has led them to make bigger and more successful strategies.

Oxxo Stores has joined in a collaboration with Xbox and Halo to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand and its most representative title that had a joint launch with its first console. This alliance has been carried out by “Dress” one of its stores with the theme of the new delivery of his classic video game, Halo: Infinite, a fact that has attracted attention and positive responses from users on social networks, especially gamers.

I am from Mexico and if in Mexico Xbox is one of the consoles with the most market, it is the one that you will find the most followed by Nintendo. In many places or places you will find businesses based on the xbox console, the so-called “Ciber”. – OrdinaryTrain (@Cokertcold) December 8, 2021

@XboxMexico Y @OXXO_Stores they showed off in CDMX, Mexico filling the facade of a #Oxxo with images of #HaloInfinite to celebrate the just launch of the exclusive #Xbox. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7CewjSIhZf – Xbox Universe (@UniversoXboxOf) December 9, 2021

Wau, it would be cool to see that in Spain – Crusade Halo (@CruzadaXFHalo) December 8, 2021

These publications on social networks where we see this Oxxo shop disguised as Halo In alliance with Xbox, it has achieved numerous reactions from users around the world, who even mention that these marketing strategies should be carried out in their countries.

This marketing strategy has been shown to be effective, generating considerable reactions in social networks to a small campaign of experiential marketing by allowing pedestrians fans of the franchise to enter a store that dresses the theme of one of the most representative Xbox video games, Halo.

Companies that choose to decorate or carry out strategies that allow the consumer to get out of their daily lives By showing some actions that manage to get their attention, they are shown to be effective, especially in post-pandemic consumers, since they are looking for new experiences when going out on the streets, demonstrating the importance of also focusing our efforts on the physical world and not only invest in the digital area.

We have seen this type of campaign in different calibers, but equally effective in different parts of the world, as was some time ago the campaign of the Lung Association of Canada in a joint work with McCann to offer those who walked the streets of Canada witnessing the appearance of giant lungs, making them come out of their daily lives and offering an experience out of the ordinary.

Remove the consumer from their daily lives manages to capture their attention in an effective and positive way, getting them to share their experience on social networks and earn unpaid advertising.

