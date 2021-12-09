Oswaldo Sánchez was one of his favorite clients

This Wednesday the sensitive death of Alfredo Moreno, one of the best foreign attackers who have played in Liga MX, as he was active in several clubs where he showed his forcefulness and it was precisely before the Chivas de Guadalajara where he marked some of his best 10 goals in Mexico.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

El “Chango” lost the battle against aggressive pancreatic cancer which originated from a gallbladder problem, according to some national media reports. So the news of his death surprised even more because he was barely 41 years old and less than three who had decided to hang up the boots.

The Argentine played in squads like Necaxa, San Luis, America and Xolos de Tijuana, where he got his only Aztec football title in 2012. However, it was with the potosinos shirt that he scored one of his best goals against Oswaldo Sánchez, then the Sagrado Rebaño goalkeeper, after a great individual move on the crescent to send the ball to the networks.

Another of his great annotations He did it almost from the half court when he saw San Oswaldo overtaking and with a masterful shoe he sent the ball to the bottom of the rojiblanco goal, but this time he was wearing the Necaxa in 2003. It should be noted that the curious thing about these two goals is that they were at the Jalisco Stadium. And on another occasion he did it with the shirt of Tijuana at Akron, with a tremendous shoe that beat Luis Michel.

For its part, Chivas also expressed its condolences for the death of Moreno, who lived in Aguascalientes where he finally lost the most important game: “We unite ourselves to the grief that the Mexican soccer family has for the death of Alfredo Moreno. We send our condolences to family and friends ”.