Orlando Bloom revealed that he takes turns with Katy Perry to do peculiar activity with his baby eint | Shows

The actor Orlando Bloom went viral by revealing how he and Katy Perry they get rid of the mucus of their daughter Daisy, who is only one year old. The protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean admitted that he usually competes with the singer to see who sucks the most.

“I’ve sucked a lot of snot on this thing. Katy and I take turns seeing who can get the biggest mucus out, “commented the star in the Fridababy brand video. The video in question was posted on Instagram and shows a mother using the NoseFrida Snotsucker product to remove the remnants of matter from her baby’s nose.

“So far is he winning or does that mean he is losing? Fatherhood is rare, but at least our daughter can breathe at night, “he concluded. The account replied to Bloom: “We also like big snot.”

Katy Perry talked about her new role as a mom

In October, the singer was invited to host an edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and took the opportunity to talk about the similarities between being a mom and a pop star, putting a rather curious twist on her speech.

“Now that I am a mom, my life is totally different and yet I realized that it is somewhat similar to being a pop star. You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some sort, there’s vomit on the floor, and your breasts are always out, ”Perry said.

In addition, he was encouraged to share his morning routine with Daisy during an interview for the Wall Street Journal. “I try to start the day with my daughter, playing and spending time on the floor with her. Reading some books. Usually, the time we wake up varies, at 7 or 8 am. Sometimes I stay over and Dad takes her until 9, which is great. But we had breakfast together “, affirmed the interpreter of” Dark Horse “.

Katy Perry and her sweet message for her daughter’s first birthday with Orlando Bloom

One year after the birth of little Daysi, the famous singer used her official Twitter account to leave a meaning and brief message for her first-born. The interpreter of “Teenage dream” assured that her life began since her daughter came to this world.

“1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first birthday, my Daisy Dove, my love,” wrote Katy Perry. As it is recalled, the couple had their first daughter when the pandemic was at one of its most critical points in the United States.