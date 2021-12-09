Orders Now, Rappi and other apps and platforms were left without service

“Hello! At this moment we are having misalignments in the platform, but we are already working to solve this problem so that you can enjoy the app and its benefits. We appreciate your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience,” he replied to a user the official Orders Now account.

While there were similar responses in the accounts of the fintech companies Ualá and Mercado Pago, in the Despegar.com portal, and in Mercado Libre, among others.

What happened to amazon

Several Amazon.com Inc services, including Prime Video, its e-commerce website of the same name and applications that use Amazon Web Services (AWS), were down for thousands of users in the United States on Tuesday.

Amazon said the drop was likely due to issues related to the application programming interface (API), which is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

“We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 region,” Amazon said in a report on its service health dashboard, adding that it has identified the cause and was working to resolve the issue.

Downdetector showed more than 24,000 incidents of people reporting problems with Amazon. This system tracks outages by collecting status reports from various sources, including errors submitted by users on its platform.

The outage could be affecting a larger number of users.

Other services, such as Amazon’s Ring security cameras, mobile banking app Chime, and robotic vacuum maker iRobot, also had problems, according to their social media profiles.

In June, websites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, PayPal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network, and the New York Times were hit by an hour-long crash related to US content delivery network provider Fastly Inc , a smaller rival to AWS.

In July, Amazon experienced an outage in its online store service, which lasted almost two hours and affected more than 38,000 users.

Users have suffered 27 drops in the last 12 months on Amazon, according to the ToolTester website.