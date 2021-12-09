OPPO prepares to present its cutting-edge NPU and new smart glasses at OPPO INNO DAY 2021

OPPO will present its latest strategy and introduce various cutting-edge technologies at the upcoming OPPO INNO DAY 2021. Ready to make its debut at the company’s biggest tech event, the company will unveil the first NPU (Neural Processing Unit for its acronym in English) cutting edge of OPPO, its new smart glasses, among other technological advances.



Teaser Poster: New OPPO Smart Glasses

OPPO INNO DAY 2021 will take place virtually and in person on December 14 and 15. During the online event, Tony Chen, founder and CEO of OPPO, will deliver a keynote speech in which he will discuss the company’s latest corporate strategies and new trends in research and development. At the same time, other senior executives will present the cutting-edge NPU and OPPO’s new smart glasses.



Explore the latest OPPO innovations at OPPO INNO WORLD

Details on some of its latest technologies, including its retractable camera and Digital Human, will also be shown at OPPO INNO DAY 2021. In addition to this, other groundbreaking innovations related to imaging, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and 5G will be announced.

OPPO INNO DAY has introduced new concept products and other innovations since its first edition in 2019. During OPPO INNO DAY 2019, OPPO announced the first generation of AR Glass and its 5G CPE and OPPO Watch series of smart watches. Last year, OPPO introduced three products: the OPPO X 2021 rollable concept phone, the AR Glass 2021, and the CybeReal. This year, OPPO will present its latest achievements that push the limits of technological advancement further than ever.

OPPO has also created a virtual launch where users can use custom avatars to experiment with the latest innovations from the company. To learn more about this world and create your own avatar, visit this link on December 14 and 15, 2021.