Online Releases: Review of “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, by Joel Coen (Apple TV +)

The words “William Shakespeare” and “the Coen brothers” are rarely thought of as part of the same sentence. But there are other reasons that allow us to understand this curious move towards an area not previously explored by the directors of JUST BLOOD and FARGO. In principle, it is not a film by “the Coens” but by Joel Coen. And although in previous films his name often appeared alone, it was always a technicality or a personal decision, since they were films made with his brother Ethan. This is a film that has little and nothing to do with the previous ones that bear his signature. It is an adaptation of MACBETH’S TRAGEDY pure and simple, without twists or irony or curious creative games. Perhaps the only thing that connects it with the director’s previous filmography is its accuracy and aesthetic care. It is a film of a formal precision as few have and that is something that always characterized the Coens. But don’t expect humor or absurd dialogues because there is none of that here. It’s old school arthouse cinema. If it weren’t for the fact that one recognizes its protagonists, one might well imagine that we are dealing with a found and restored film that someone filmed and lost in some subsoil in the ’30s or’ 40s and that has been gathering dust until now.

The mentioned date is not accidental. There is something that the film conveys that refers to a cinema of that time, the same one in which Orson Welles premiered his own version of “the Scottish play.” Black and white, the square even more square than the classic one (1.19 to 1 is the aspect ratio between the height and the width of the screen), the work on the space, the filming in studios, the camera angles, the acting style. Everything refers to eras and forms that seem old-fashioned and that moviegoers always have on a pedestal: Dreyer’s austere cinema, the climatic way of organizing spaces in Soviet cinema, the sobriety of Rossellini’s historical cinema, the mysterious charm of certain French cinema of the 1940s and even the aesthetic radicality of experimental cinema.

To that we must add another undeniable reference: the world of theater. Not only because it is an adaptation of the Bardo or because of the acting styles that tend to emerge from the work on this type of texts, but because the cinematographic space seems to be treated many times as if it were that of a theatrical stage: the smoke that covers everything, the light that enters in a resounding way generating powerful chiaroscuro, the way in which the backgrounds could be covered by cleverly concealed curtains. If someone were to say that this version was originally made in a theater and filmed there – not live, clearly – one would tend to believe it to be true. The space in which it takes place MACBETH’S TRAGEDY it is more mental than physical, more nightmarish than historical.

The eldest of the Coens does not make major alterations to the story as it was written, according to legend, five centuries ago. The witches are telling the Scottish general Macbeth, who returns from triumphing in combat, their prophecy that he will be king; there are his growing political ambitions mixed with his fears, nightmares and disturbances; his more determined wife (Lady Macbeth) who takes over when the military man becomes entangled in his own confusion; the brutal crimes that accumulate and the inevitable fall from grace, madness and death, as narrated in the original story, beyond precise narrative reduction decisions that specialists in the work will be able to elucidate and analyze.

And there are the actors, who are essential when these types of projects fly or hit the ground. And here there are no failures either. Denzel Washington is called upon for roles like this as his clear diction and somewhat portentous way of communicating naturalizes the complexity of the original texts and parliaments, which have been kept in form and style. Frances McDormand, for her part, perhaps making an effort a little more evident (her style tends to be different, much more naturalistic and dry) also brings out the frenzy of ambition and madness of her character. And the same goes for the rest of the actors, many of whom (not all, there are a couple of familiar faces like Brendan Gleeson and Stephen Root, among others) seem to have been revived and put into action after spending a few centuries buried in catacombs. . Their faces accumulate the history of Europe.

Expressionist in his way of using some classic elements of the work (the form of witches, crows, the mythical shifting forest), at times overwhelming in its character almost as a historical relic –one seems to be able to smell the dust on the screen–, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH it ran the risk of being trampled on by its own construction, sunk under the preciousness of Coen’s setting and the careful photography of Bruno Delbonnel. If it does not, it is because, in one way or another, the work is alive, in its harsh brutality and its anguishing tear. And especially in the way his themes continue to resonate as if they portrayed events from the recent past. Although the film seems to exist in a hermetic cinematographic space, a bit medieval and somewhat hallucinated, away from any contact with the real world (a GAME OF THRONES directed by Raúl Perrone if you want to go to extremes), his motives remind us that, although today’s world is very different from then, those same characters continue to exist and live among us.