OFFICIAL: These are the 16 teams qualified for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage has officially concluded. And now yes, once the match between Villarreal and Atalanta has been played (The Yellow Submarine won in Bergamo), we have the 16 teams that will be present in the round of 16 of the world’s top club level competition.

THE 16 TEAMS CLASSIFIED TO THE EIGHTH FINAL

DRUM 1 (GROUP LEADERS)

Manchester City.

Liverpool.

Ajax.

Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich.

Manchester United.

Lille.

Juventus.

DRUM 2 (GROUP SUB-LEADERS)

PSG.

Atlético de Madrid.

Sporting from Portugal.

Inter.

Benfica.

Villarreal.

Salzburg.

Chelsea.

THE DRAW FOR THE EIGHTH FINAL

The draw will take place on Monday, December 13 at UEFA headquarters.

➦ Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 5:00 am.

➤ Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 6:00 am.

➔ Venezuela and Bolivia: 7:00 am.

➤ Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 8:00 am.

RESTRICTIONS

➦ Clubs from the same national federation (country) will not be able to face each other.

➦ Teams that have been in the same group cannot face each other.

DOUBLE-MATCH SERIES

They are still eliminatory roundtrips. The leaders, the teams in Pot 1, will close playing at home.

NO MORE AWAY GOALS

The away goal as a tiebreaker is no longer valid. So if a tie is tied after 180 minutes, we will go into overtime. And if nothing is resolved in the 30 minutes of the extension, it will be defined in penalties.

EIGHTH END DATES

➤ The first leg matches will be played on February 15/16 – February 22/23.

➤ The return matches will be played on 8/9 – 15/16 March.

The important casts that did not pass this stage and will be in the UEFA Europa League? RB Leipzig, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and, above all, FC Barcelona (the others who already know that they fell to the Europa League are Sheriff and Zenit).

A great who was left without European competitions? AC Milan. The Rossoneros They will neither be in the round of 16 of the uEFA Champions League nor will they join the UEFA Europa League. Total concentration in Serie A after finishing fourth in their group.

Undefeated data. For the first time since the 2000/01 season, FC Barcelona were out of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Surpassed by Benfica and Bayern Munich.

Did you know…? PSG and Manchester City continue to fight to win the first UEFA Champions League in their history. Both clubs already know what it is to play a final.

Undefeated data. Ajax, Liverpool and Bayern Munich were the teams that finished the group stage with perfect stride: 18 out of 18 possible points.

Did you know…? Bayern Munich was the highest-scoring team (22) in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage. The Bavarian machine did it again.