Now Paris! the actress and her family conquer the City of Love

Since they decided to join their paths more than a decade ago, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth they have always boasted of the love that unites them. Now that romanticism It cannot have a better landscape and atmosphere like those offered by Paris, where the Spanish actress and the Australian actor have recently made their last european stop. The couple continues enjoying the most with their children of an exciting stay and journey through the Old Continent, now in the French capital. There they have visited some of its most emblematic corners such as the Eiffel Tower or Place Vendôme, in addition to strolling through its beautiful and illuminated streets and photographing themselves very affectionate. After previously traveling to the imposing Prague -where the interpreter is shooting his new movie-, Rome, Venice and Seville, it is the turn of the one that for many is the most beautiful city on the planet. Hit play and don’t miss it!

