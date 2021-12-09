Nominees for Game of the Year, time and where to watch the ceremony – FayerWayer

On the night of this Thursday, December 9, exactly from 10:00 p.m. in Chile (7:00 p.m. in Mexico), the ceremony of The Game Awards 2021 will be held, in which they will deliver the award to the Game of the Year (GOTY ) or Game of the Year.

Video game journalist Geoff Keighley will host the gala, in which console fans will be very attentive about the awards that will be given and the possible announcements and news about what will arrive in 2022 in the industry.

The most awaited recognition by all is the GOTY, which has been delivered since the first edition in 2014. That year, the award was given to Dragon Age: Inquisition developed by BioWare and published by Electronic Arts (EA). Since then, the other winners have been The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015), Overwatch (2016), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017), God of War (2018), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019). ), and The Last of Us Part II in 2020.

For this 2021 edition there are six nominees, in a vote that is forecast to be closed and in which, for many, the favorite among the candidates is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart from Insomniac Games.

The nominees are:

Deathloop.

It Takes Two.

Metroid Dread.

Psychonauts 2.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Resident Evil Village.

Game of the Year Nominees (The Game Awards)

Time, where and how to see the ceremony

The ceremony will be presented through Twitch for everyone on the official channel of the event and will also be broadcast on YouTube.

Among the personalities who will participate in the event, scheduled to last just over three hours, will be Sydnee Goodman, NBA star Paul George, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, and actors Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz. in addition to the conduction of Geoff Keighley.