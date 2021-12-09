Nintendo launches temporary discounts in the Switch eShop on the occasion of the Game Awards: complete list with Zelda: Breath of the Wild and more – Nintenderos

Good news from Nintendo of america. The company has launched a new promotion for Game Awards 2021 on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

As shared, this promotion will be available until December 16 (11:59 pm PT). Specifically, the promotion will offer discounts of up to 70% on various titles nominated in the awards and winners of past editions. For now these offers have only been officially announced in America, but remember that you can access the eShop of this territory by following these steps.

Here they are:

Play Discount The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening 30% MONSTER HUNTER RISE 25% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass – Bundle 30% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass 30% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 30% Mortal Kombat 11 70% DOOM Eternal 60% Ori and the Will of the Wisps 60% Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass – Bundle 30% Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass 30% Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda 30% FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition 30% Knockout city fifty% Knockout City Deluxe Edition fifty% OCTOPATH TRAVELER 30% Spelunky 2 60% HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 30% The Forgotten City – Cloud Version twenty% No Longer Home 35% Splatoon 2 / Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion Bundle 30% Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion 30% Splatoon 2 30% Spiritfarer fifty% CARRION 40% Raji: An Ancient Epic fifty% Röki 60% Through the Darkest of Times 66%

