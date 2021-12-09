Nicole Kidman to adapt ‘Hope’ for Amazon

It used to be a tradition to participate in a television miniseries, win the Emmy for acting and refocus on the cinema. It was the modus operandi of many movie stars. But Nicole Kidman seems to be clear that it is the best way for her to show off with a leading role and a good salary because she already has a new project on the table: the adaptation of Hope to television, the film that is currently in theaters and competing for Norway in the next edition of the Oscars.

Nicole Kidman develops the project from her production company Blossom Films and has placed the series on Amazon Prime Video. To the Oscar-winning actress for The hours likes interpretive challenges and Hope It has a more than powerful premise: a choreographer discovers during a medical visit that the lung cancer from which she believed she had been cured has returned and has spread to the brain.

The argument

A choreographer discovers that she has cancer again, that it has metastasized to the brain and has to spend Christmas with her six children who still do not know it

The film that is receiving critical acclaim such as Andrea Brӕin Hovig and Stellan Skarsgard in the main roles also focuses on the days around the Christmas holidays and the doubts and fears of having to explain the news to the six children, about all when the husband does not seem ready to lead the family alone.

With the announcement of the television version of HopeKidman has three fictions on the way. On the one hand, the adaptation of Nine perfect strangers for Hulu with David E. Kelley, his regular contributor, writing the script and with Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as co-star and executive producer. It centers on a romance novel writer (McCarthy) who meets eight strangers in a quirky spa run by a slender and icy woman (Kidman).

Kidman is very comfortable on TV after producing ‘Big Little Lies’ with Reese Witherspoon. Third parties

On the other, it has this Hope Y The Expatriates, both projects written by Alice Bell (Discovering Nina). The latter, also scheduled for Amazon Prime Video, will feature the friendship of a group of expatriates.

It can be said, therefore, that Nicole Kidman is more than comfortable in the middle after producing and starring. Big little lies jointly with Reese Witherspoon, which earned the actress Moulin rouge the Golden Globe and the Emmy for both leading actress and best miniseries.