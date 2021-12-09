Nicole Kidman prepares therapy for ‘Ted Lasso’

The arrival of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ puts in check the fiction that has been at the top of the ranking for weeks

(Source: Amazon Prime Video)

This last week of August the Power Rankings has been characterized by large movements in the list: while some like Cruel summer or Modern love have left the table, many others have entered strongly, jeopardizing the leadership of Ted lasso. The cause has been Nicole Kidman, leading Nine Perfect Strangers, who seems to be preparing a therapy for the fiction starring Jason Sudeikis. We will see what happens next week and if he manages to take over the position that he has been leading the football series for so many weeks.

Ted lasso (Apple TV +) – Nine Perfect Strangers (Amazon Prime Video) N The Good Fight (Movistar +) ⬇1 Truth Be Told (Apple TV +) N The White Lotus (HBO Spain) ⬇2 Sentence (Movistar +) N The director (Netflix) N What would happen if…? (Disney +) ⬇4 Schmigadoon! (Apple TV +) ⬇3 See (Apple TV +) N

They come off the list: The poster of the toads: The origin, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Hit & Run, Cruel summer and Modern Love.

