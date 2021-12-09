Nicole Kidman is living a sweet moment as a successful actress and producer and these are her best phrases

Nicole Kidman was born on June 20, 1967 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Born to Australian parents, the actress grew up in Sydney and began her on-camera career in her teens. After appearing in television productions such as Dead calm (1989), Kidman fell in love with Tom Cruise on the set of Days of thunder (1990). The couple divorced in 2001 after years of making headlines around the world.

The 1990s were especially prolific for Nicole, with productions such as To Die For (1995) and various theatrical performances, but resounding success came with the role of Satine in the mythical film Moulin rouge (2001) and with his masterful performance in The Hours (2002), with which she won a precious Oscar for Best Actress. After the triumph of both roles, Nicole lived a few years at a professional level and married Keith Urban.

A mother of four, Nicole Kidman is owner of the production company Blossom Films. This company is the creator of series full of women like Big Little Lies (2017) and The Undoing (2020), in both productions Kidman play a leading role and once again shows that women are much more than just a pretty face in front of and behind the small and big screen. As an actress, producer and mother of four children, Kidman allows us to know a little more about her thanks to her best phrases.

“When you give up the desire to control the future, I assure you that you will be much happier. Live the present “

“Anger doesn’t help anyone and forgiveness is important. Something easy to say, not so much to do “

“Whatever you do in life, never give up on your dreams”

“As women we must support female directors. It’s obvious. I trust that will change over time.”

“What you hate about yourself tends to be what everyone likes about you”

“One of the keys of women must be the courage to be oneself”

Cover photo | @Nicole Kidman