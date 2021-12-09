Next week on the Epic Games Store for free a mystery GAME

We get into December and with it the first surprises of the Epic Games Store begin. The first thing is to remind you that from today at 5:00 p.m. we have the two free games available for this week and that next week it seems that it will be special, there will only be one gift, but they have hidden it until next Thursday, December 16.

At this time the game that they will give away next week has not been revealed, however, from different sites they suggest that it will be a big game of those that you can not wait. We remind you that in the past the guys at Epic have also given away many games, some of the caliber of Grand theft auto v or Nioh Collection, so we can expect some category game and even something more.

Next week secret free game on the Epic Games Store

If we enter the Epic store we can see exactly that, a poster that hides the game, but a relevant detail, a Christmas bow is seen in the cover design, so we can take for granted that the Christmas season of the Epic Games Store.

Last year for 12 days they all gave at least one free surprise game, this promotion was available until the end of the year on December 31, at which time they gave away the last game. Unlike the weekly free games, these Christmas promotions lasted just 24 hours, so we recommend that you follow us so you don’t miss any of these gifts before the end of the year.