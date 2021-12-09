New anti-Covid drug authorized in the US

Washington.- US medical authorities on Wednesday authorized the use of a new drug with antibodies to Covid-19 for people whose serious health problems or allergies prevent them from getting vaccinated for adequate protection.

Antibody drugs have been a standard treatment for Covid-19 infections for just over a year. However, the AstraZeneca antibody drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is different. It is the first for a long-term prevention against a Covid-19 infection, rather than a short-term treatment.

People who might benefit from the antibody drug include cancer patients, organ transplant recipients, and people taking immunosuppressive drugs for health problems such as rheumatoid arthritis. According to experts, between 2% and 3% of the American population is in this group.

“These people still need to be confined because they face a really high risk of becoming seriously ill and dying,” said Dr. David Boulware, of the University of Minnesota, before the announcement. “So having this therapy will allow many of them to return to their normal lives.”

Specifically, the FDA authorized the use of AstraZeneca’s drug Evusheld for adults and children 12 years of age and older whose immune systems have not responded adequately to Covid-19 vaccines or have a history of severe allergic reactions to inoculations. Authorities said the two required antibody injections could be effective in preventing a Covid-19 infection for six months.

Like similar medicines, AstraZeneca contains laboratory-made versions of human antibody proteins that help the immune system fight viruses and other infections.

The FDA and other medical authorities have stressed that antibody drugs are not a substitute for vaccines, that they are the most effective, long-lasting, and inexpensive way to protect against viruses. Antibody drugs are difficult to make and often cost more than $ 1,000 per dose, unlike vaccines, which average less than $ 30 per dose.

The FDA has licensed three other antibody therapies from Reneneron, Eli Lilly, and GlaxoSmithKline, and the federal government has purchased hundreds of thousands of doses. All are given by injection or intravenously. They are used to care for people with recent infections and who face a high risk of developing severe Covid-19 because they suffer from other health problems. Two of them can be used to prevent infection after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The AstraZeneca drug would be used differently, only as a long-term preventive measure in people who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

According to a company study, people who received Evusheld had a 77% lower risk of becoming infected than those who received a placebo injection for just over six months, the FDA said.